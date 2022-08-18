Federal Judges Give Oil Industry Another Setback in Climate Lawsuit

Enlarge this image switch title Betancourt/AFP via Getty Images

A federal appeals court has ruled that a pair of lawsuits seeking to hold oil companies accountable for the effects of climate change must be heard in state courts, frustrating attempts by fossil fuel companies to take cases to federal judges.

While climate change “is an important issue with national and global implications,” cases cannot go to federal courts “just because they are important,” the U.S. District Court of Appeals in Philadelphia said. said August 17.

In 2020, lawyers representing the state of Delaware and the city of Hoboken, New Jersey, sued more than a dozen oil companies and an industry trade group for allegedly misleading the public about the role of fossil fuels in climate change. The Delaware and Hoboken lawsuits are among more than 20 such cases filed in the United States over the past few years.

Fossil fuel companies have largely unsuccessfully pushed for claims to be heard in federal court rather than state courts, arguing that the issues at issue are of national concern. The Aug. 17 ruling marked the fifth time a federal appeals court has barred the oil industry from taking such cases out of state courts, said Karen Sokol, a professor at Loyola University’s New Orleans College of Law.

“The first cases were initiated in the summer of 2017, and [fossil fuel] The industry has been supporting this fight in jurisdictional battles for five years now,” says Sokol. “In her public messages, she states that these cases are baseless, but she is doing everything possible to prevent them from being discovered and being tried in a state court.”

Delaware as well as Hoboken accused oil companies and the American Petroleum Institute (API) of violating various state laws, including laws against consumer fraud. Consumer protection cases, including those related to alleged corporate disinformation campaigns by tobacco companies, have historically been heard in state court.

“The oil companies are asking us to hear two wide-ranging climate change lawsuits. But plaintiffs filed these lawsuits in state court only on the basis of state tort law,” Judge Stefanos Bibas wrote to the Philadelphia Court of Appeals.



Typhoon Joskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Delaware said rising sea levels caused by climate change will threaten more than $1 billion in real estate values, with flooding expected to hit areas with high levels of poverty particularly hard. Hoboken said it is seeking hundreds of millions of dollars to cover current and future costs associated with climate change adaptation, recovery and economic losses.

Delaware Attorney General’s spokeswoman Katie Jennings said her office agreed with the appeals court’s decision.

Chevron spokesman Bill Turenne said the cases belonged to federal court “because of their broad implications for national energy policy, national security, foreign policy and other unique federal interests.”

“Climate change is a global phenomenon that requires a coordinated federal policy response, not a patchwork of state lawsuits,” Turenne said in an emailed statement. “As the Court noted, [the] the ruling dealt with a jurisdictional issue; we look forward to winning on the merits of these cases.”

Ryan Meyers, general counsel for API, called the lawsuits “a huge waste of taxpayer resources.” Climate change policy is ultimately “a matter for debate in Congress, not in the judiciary,” he added.

An Exxon Mobil spokesman said the company is “reviewing the decision and evaluating next steps.” Other oil companies cited in lawsuits filed by Delaware and Hoboken either declined to comment or did not respond to messages asking for comment.

Climate advocates welcomed the decision of the appeals court. “Polluters, who have lied for decades about the role of their products in fueling the climate crisis, are afraid to face the consequences of their actions and have been desperate to avoid state court,” Richard Wiles, President of the Center for Climate Integrity, said in a statement. “But once again, the courts of appeal have thwarted attempts by ‘big oil’ to evade responsibility.”

In addition to fighting jurisdictional lawsuits, the fossil fuel industry is pushing for state laws to prevent municipalities from suing companies for damages related to climate change. according to the Center for Climate Integrityguard group.

Such measures are advocated by the Law Reform Institute of the US Chamber of Commerce. “Armed with new theories of liability and backed by hordes of private contingency consultants, municipal plaintiffs remain a constant and devastating threat to business,” the group said in a statement. report for 2021.

Since 2019, municipal preventive litigation bills have been introduced in Arizona, Florida, Ohio and Kansas, and one passed in Texas, according to the Center for Climate Integrity.

“It’s multiple fronts to ensure that [cases] never get to the bottom of it,” says Sokol, adding that the fuel industry is seeking “complete immunity” from corporate liability.