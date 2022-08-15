Federal judge to quash grand jury subpoena in Georgia case Lindsey turned down Graham’s bid.

A federal judge in Georgia has ordered Sen. Lindsay rejected Graham’s bid, rejecting claims by Trump allies that he was shielded from such scrutiny by legal privilege.

U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May ruled that Fulton County District Attorney Fannie Willis “demonstrated extraordinary circumstances and a special need for Senator Graham’s testimony on issues related to alleged efforts to influence or disrupt the lawful administration of Georgia’s 2020 election.”

The South Carolina Republican insisted that when he contacted Georgia officials after the 2020 election, he was engaging in legitimate inquiries as a lawmaker under the Constitution’s Speech and Debate Clause.

“The Court finds that substantial areas of potential grand jury investigation are outside the protections of the Speech or Debate Clause,” May ruled. “Furthermore, sovereign immunity fails to protect Senator Graham from testifying before a special purpose grand jury.”

The judge, however, left open the possibility that the privilege could apply to some questions asked by prosecutors working with the grand jury.

According to court documents filed in support of the subpoena request, Graham made at least two telephone calls to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and members of Raffensperger’s staff in the weeks following the November 2020 election, demanding an additional review of the absentee ballot.

“The witness also referenced widespread voter fraud in the November 2020 election in Georgia, consistent with public statements made by known Trump campaign affiliates,” court documents state.

Graham previously denied claims that he was pressuring officials to exclude ballots, saying he was trying to understand the method by which different states scrutinize ballots.

“This is all politics,” Graham’s lawyers, Bart Daniel and Matt Austin, said last month. “Fulton County is engaged in fishing expeditions and works in concert with the January 6 committee in Washington.”

Graham’s challenge to the same judge Georgia Rep. The pair come after rejecting a similar bid from Hice, who echoed Trump’s claims of election fraud. Hiss also argued that the Constitution’s speech and debate clause shielded him from law enforcement scrutiny related to his work as a legislator.