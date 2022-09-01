Federal judge to announce ruling on Trump’s request for special master

Toggle caption By Giorgio Vieira/AFP Getty Images

By Giorgio Vieira/AFP Getty Images

A federal judge will decide Thursday how to proceed with former President Trump’s request to appoint a special master to review documents seized from Trump’s Florida home earlier this month.

A special master is a third party, typically a lawyer, appointed by the court in cases involving sensitive material. Trump’s request for a special master was the first legal step his team has made since the FBI’s Aug. 8 search of his Mar-a-Lago resort.

Over the weekend, a federal judge said she was willing to grant Trump’s request.

The Justice Department, however, argued in a filing this week that “appointment of a special master is unnecessary and would significantly harm important government interests, including national security interests.”

Law Read: DOJ’s response to Trump’s special master request

The department also wrote that in the months it took the DOJ to try and retrieve the documents, Trump’s lawyers did not argue that the former president had declassified the documents he had at Mar-a-Lago, which he is now keeping. Next

The filing raises questions about whether Trump and his team attempted to obstruct justice by hiding or removing certain documents that authorities wanted.

In a response, Trump’s lawyers downplayed the Justice Department’s concerns about the classified material found at Mar-a-Lago, saying in a filing filed Wednesday that there was “no cause for alarm.”

He added that the Justice Department “markedly misbehaved” in filing a June meeting between prosecutors and Trump’s legal team. And, he added, without a special master, prosecutors would “obfuscate, leak and publicize” details of his investigation.

A court hearing is scheduled for Thursday at 1 p.m. ET before U.S. District Judge Eileen Cannon in Florida.

Legal experts say the special master is a procedural step, but could delay the investigation

Some experts say that if a federal judge grants Trump’s request for a special master at Thursday’s hearing, it could further delay the FBI’s investigation.

In the filing, the Justice Department disputed Trump’s claims on the Mar-a-Lago discovery

“If a special master is appointed, he or she will be given some time to review the record,” David Loughman, an attorney who previously led the Justice Department’s counterintelligence division, told NPR. “And they will sift through the material to determine if anything is truly privileged.”

Laufman added that he thinks Trump’s request for a special master was primarily a ploy to undermine public trust in the DOJ and FBI.

A Justice Department team has already reviewed several documents and identified some covered by the attorney-client privilege.

politics Certain records seized at Mar-a-Lago may be protected by client-attorney privilege

Overall, former Acting Solicitor General of the United States Neil Katyal told NPR that the potential appointment of a special master is “a big nutburger.” He says that even if a special master is appointed and some documents are returned to Trump, they will be documents that the FBI and DOJ have already seen.

“It’s just going to be a procedural hoop that the Justice Department has to work through,” Katyal said.