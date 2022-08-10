type here...
Federal judge rules against LIV golfers seeking to play in FedExCup playoffs

Memphis is no longer the site of any on-course clashes between the PGA Tour and the LIV Golf Series, thanks to a federal judge in California.

Judge Beth Labson Freeman ruled against LIV golfers Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford as they tried to force their way into the FedExCup playoffs. Last week, the trio jointly filed for a temporary injunction as part of a larger antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour.

The three golfers — who defected to the LIV Golf Series after already earning enough points to qualify for the PGA’s postseason — argued that they should be allowed to compete in the FedExCup playoffs because it would cause them irreparable financial harm. The postseason begins Thursday with the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis.

Freeman’s ruling is a significant victory in the first of what is expected to be a series of legal battles for the PGA Tour.

The FedEx St. Jude Championship is scheduled for Thursday at 8:15 a.m. ET, with Brandon Wu, Trey Mullinax and Brendan Todd at No. 1 and with Matthew Nesmith, Gary Woodland and Beau Hossler at no. 10. All told, there will be 121 golfers on the course. The top 125 players in the FedExCup standings will qualify for the event, but Tommy Fleetwood (individual), Daniel Berger (injury), Lanto Griffin (injury) and Nate Lashley (injury) will not participate.

Reach sportswriter Jason Munz at jason.munz@commercialappeal.com or on Twitter @munzly.

