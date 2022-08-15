New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Sen. Lindsey Graham, RS.C., before a special grand jury investigating whether former President Donald Trump and others broke any laws during Trump’s efforts to overturn the state’s outcome in 2020. A federal judge ruled that the testimony would be required. Presidential elections.

Graham fought a subpoena from Fulton County prosecutors, who said he was immune from being questioned about legislative actions as a senator.

In Monday’s ruling, the judge said “significant areas of the grand jury investigation” are outside that protection and that senators do not exercise sovereign immunity from being called by state prosecutors.

This is an evolving story.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.