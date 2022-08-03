Federal grand jury subpoenas former Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollo in DOJ Jan. 6 inquiry

WASHINGTON — Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone has been subpoenaed by a federal grand jury investigating the Capitol attack and campaign to subvert the 2020 election, a person familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

Justice Department proceedings involving Cipollone The former White House official testified last month before a House committee in its separate examination of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack.

Cipollone urged then-President Donald Trump to intervene as rioters stormed the Capitol and defended Justice Department officials in rejecting Trump’s demand to pursue false allegations of election fraud.

Cipollone did not immediately respond to inquiries.

The Justice Department declined to comment.

Cipollone was first notified of the subpoena ABC News.

Federal prosecutors are questioning witnesses about Trump’s conduct related to the January 6 investigation

Cipollone will be the most senior known member of the Trump White House to be called before a grand jury, an important step in the federal investigation.

Former Vice President Mike Pence’s top aides, including Chief of Staff Mark Short, have appeared before the grand jury.

Cipollone is central to a series of House hearings that have highlighted former Trump advisers’ clashes with advisers who tried to overturn the election.

During a tense Oval Office meeting on December 18, 2020, Trump’s personal lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, along with retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, verbally attacked White House officials, including Cipollone, who repeatedly denied pursuing him, according to testimony last month. . Claims of electoral fraud.

“I remember all three of them really verbally assaulting me,” Cipollone said.

Cipollone also emerged as a key player in a dramatic January 3, 2021 Oval Office meeting in which he and top judicial officials opposed Trump’s efforts to oust then-acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen along with a rogue loyalist, Jeffrey Clark. Voter fraud.

Rosen, Acting-Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue and Steven Engel, a former assistant attorney general, eventually forced the president to step back from the brink by pledging a collective resignation.

Donoghue testified that Cipollone was a valuable ally in the resistance to justice.

January 6 Committee’s August Plan:More interviews with Trump aides and study of the 25th Amendment