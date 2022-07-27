New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A federal appeals court on Wednesday rejected an appeal by South Dakota Gov. Christy Noem that sought to overturn the National Park Service’s denial of the state’s application to hold a fireworks display at Mount Rushmore for the 2021 Independence Day celebration.

The Eighth Circuit of Appeals found that South Dakota had no objection to the Park Service’s decision because it was past and the federal government had the right to deny the state permission to set off fireworks at a national monument.

“The bottom line is that we cannot change what happened last year, and South Dakota has not demonstrated that deciding this will affect any future permit decision,” Judge David Strauss wrote in the court’s opinion. “Any disputes, in other words, are resolved.”

GOV Kristi Nome recalls her faith, family and farming roots in a memoir about her political upbringing

The Republican governor, who is positioning himself for a 2021 White House bid, used the fireworks celebration as a political rallying point. Her hosting of former President Donald Trump at the 2020 ceremony and a patriotic display in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic saw her rise to national prominence. This is the first fireworks display at Mount Rushmore in nearly a decade.

The governor’s office did not immediately comment on the court’s decision.

South Dakota Gov. Rejects Christy Nome Debate, Claims Public Broadcaster Slants

South Dakota paid nearly $230,000 to Virginia-based law firm Consvoy McCarthy, which has taken up Republican causes across the country, worked for Trump, and represented the state in court.

The court’s decision leaves the Park Service open to the possibility of allowing a pyrotechnic display in the future, and Noem has already applied for a permit next year. The Park Service rejected Noem’s 2022 application for fireworks, citing objections from Native American tribes, wildfires and other environmental concerns.

The South Dakota Park Service argued that the decision was politically motivated and a decision that only Congress should have made.

Christi Nome running digital ads in IOWA, New Hampshire and South Carolina; A new Northeast trip is planned

But Strauss and the two other justices who issued the opinion disagreed: “No one has the right to set off fireworks on a neighbor’s land, whether it is a neighbor; an area of ​​business; or, as here, a national park.”