The District of Columbia Court of Appeals ruled Friday that the Justice Department must release an internal memo advising then-Attorney General Bill Barr in March 2019 to determine if former President Trump did not obstruct justice.

According to the appeals court, the memo asked then-Attorney General Bill Barr after he delivered the Mueller report to “determine that President Trump did not obstruct justice.”

The letter from the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel and another department official was sent to the bar after special counsel Robert Mueller delivered his report investigating then-President Trump’s potential election interference and obstruction of justice.

Barr sent an overview of the Mueller report to Congress on March 24, 2019, stating that then-President Trump did not reach a finding of obstruction of justice and that there was insufficient evidence to make such a determination on his own. .

Judge says he will release part of affidavit that led to search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago

Chief Judge Sri Srinivasan made the ruling in response to an ongoing lawsuit from Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington against the Justice Department seeking the release of the memorandum and all related records.

The Justice Department said the documents could be withheld because they document the agency’s internal discussions about government decisions, which is one reason for keeping the documents in the public eye.

The appeals court rejected the Justice Department’s reason for withholding the documents and ordered the agency to release the memorandum in its entirety.