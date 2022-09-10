Federal civil servants frustrated by ‘vague’ plans to return to work

As federal employees gradually return to the office in person, some workers and civil servants union members say they want more clarity and consistency from the Treasury Board of Canada on working conditions.

Since the beginning of March, federal agencies gradual return to on-premises or hybrid operation after the Treasury Board gave the green light that is watching the federal workforce.

The Treasury Board said in a statement that “there is no one size fits all” and each deputy minister has the right to determine how their employees will make those profits.

But because decisions are in the hands of each department, some civil servants are frustrated by the lack of consistency.

“We don’t see a clear direction in terms of what a return to work looks like,” said Sharon DeSouza, national executive vice president of the Canadian Public Employees Alliance, a union that represents about 200,000 workers across the country.

She said she heard from union members about the lack of response and the sense of “instability” surrounding the return to work, especially how plans look different from department to department.

Sharon DeSouza, speaking in front of Treasury Canada at the rally, says government workers see different plans for returning to work from department to department. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

DeSouza said employees deserve a safe and healthy work environment, adding that everyone’s mental health has been affected by the pandemic. Employees need to know that the government supports them, she said.

“They need consistency, they need support, they need to look after their health and well-being, and they need clear communication.”

WATCH | Federal workers still see ‘instability’ over return-to-work plan, union says

Federal workers still see ‘instability’ over return-to-work plan, union says Sharon DeSouza, National Executive Vice President of the Public Services Alliance of Canada, says it is still not clear how the hybrid work model will be implemented for federal employees.

“Vague, vague directives”

Christina McLean, who works for the Department of National Defense, said she is currently pushing for a hybrid work model, but the lack of a clear description of remote work options makes it difficult.

“We’ve done the job, we’ve shown we can do the job, now it’s time for everyone to show some flexibility.”

McLean said the lack of alignment across departments is a “major problem”.

“Right now it’s up to the employer,” she said. “Depending on which department you work in or which category you fall into, you are treated differently and you can all work in the same office.”

Christina McLean, seen here at a workers’ rights rally, says she is concerned about inconsistent return-to-work plans that are up to the employer. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

McLean said she found that the communication associated with returning to work consisted of “vague, vague directions” that could be interpreted.

“I think this puts us in dangerous territory, because if it’s entirely up to the discretion of the employer, how are we going to protect workers’ rights?”

In its August Labor Force Survey, Statistics Canada said it continues to see an upward trend in the number of people reporting hybrid forms of work, with 8.6% of those surveyed working in a hybrid model.

Statistics Canada said it has no data on the number of federal government employees currently working remotely or in a hybrid model.

Differences between departments

CBC News has contacted various federal agencies about their plans to get employees back to work. The Department of Canadian Heritage did not respond to the CBC in time for publication.