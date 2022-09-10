Federal civil servants frustrated by ‘vague’ plans to return to work

As federal employees gradually return to the office in person, some workers and civil servants union members say they want more clarity and consistency from the Treasury Board of Canada on working conditions.
Since the beginning of March, federal agencies gradual return to on-premises or hybrid operation after the Treasury Board gave the green light that is watching the federal workforce.
The Treasury Board said in a statement that “there is no one size fits all” and each deputy minister has the right to determine how their employees will make those profits.
But because decisions are in the hands of each department, some civil servants are frustrated by the lack of consistency.
“We don’t see a clear direction in terms of what a return to work looks like,” said Sharon DeSouza, national executive vice president of the Canadian Public Employees Alliance, a union that represents about 200,000 workers across the country.
She said she heard from union members about the lack of response and the sense of “instability” surrounding the return to work, especially how plans look different from department to department.
DeSouza said employees deserve a safe and healthy work environment, adding that everyone’s mental health has been affected by the pandemic. Employees need to know that the government supports them, she said.
“They need consistency, they need support, they need to look after their health and well-being, and they need clear communication.”
“Vague, vague directives”
Christina McLean, who works for the Department of National Defense, said she is currently pushing for a hybrid work model, but the lack of a clear description of remote work options makes it difficult.
“We’ve done the job, we’ve shown we can do the job, now it’s time for everyone to show some flexibility.”
McLean said the lack of alignment across departments is a “major problem”.
“Right now it’s up to the employer,” she said. “Depending on which department you work in or which category you fall into, you are treated differently and you can all work in the same office.”
McLean said she found that the communication associated with returning to work consisted of “vague, vague directions” that could be interpreted.
“I think this puts us in dangerous territory, because if it’s entirely up to the discretion of the employer, how are we going to protect workers’ rights?”
In its August Labor Force Survey, Statistics Canada said it continues to see an upward trend in the number of people reporting hybrid forms of work, with 8.6% of those surveyed working in a hybrid model.
Statistics Canada said it has no data on the number of federal government employees currently working remotely or in a hybrid model.
Differences between departments
CBC News has contacted various federal agencies about their plans to get employees back to work. The Department of Canadian Heritage did not respond to the CBC in time for publication.
- Canadian Revenue Agency said it will move towards a hybrid work model and will gradually increase the number of employees working on site.
- Department of Finance said it is adopting a hybrid plan where most employees will work both in-person and on-site, and hopes employees will eventually spend 50% of their time in the office.
- Department of Justice said it is currently adopting a hybrid work model and employees wishing to work from home will need to have approved telecommuting agreements by October 3rd. There is currently no minimum number of days for the entire department to work on site.
- Ministry of National Defense said it would gradually transition to a hybrid workforce in the coming months. About 50% of its employees worked on site during the pandemic, he said.
- Department of Public Safety said it would use a hybrid model, with telecommuting agreements determined in collaboration with employee managers. The process is expected to be completed by November 2022.
- Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) said it officially began rolling out its flexible work model on September 6, with many ESDC staff continuing to work in the field.
- Environment and climate change Canada said it has maintained critical on-site services throughout the pandemic, with more staff regularly reporting to work in the past few months. By September, all supervisors are expected to be regularly and permanently in the field, and all employees or managers who work remotely must have a signed agreement to work remotely.
- Fisheries and Oceans Canada said a significant number of its employees continued to work in the field throughout the pandemic, with employees returning to offices around the country during the summer. Hybrid work patterns have been adopted and the department said it expects employees to be in the office one to two days a week.
- Health Canada and Public Health Agency of Canada said the health and safety of its employees is a top priority as it transitions to a hybrid workforce.
- Immigration, Refugees and Canadian Citizenship stated that he continues the transition to a hybrid model of the workplace.
- Indigenous Services Canada said he plans to return to work this fall and is expected to be in person one day a week or more. Crown relations with Indigenous peoples and the affairs of Canada’s North said he continues to work on a gradual return to work in the fall as more employees return to work.
- Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada said it is implementing a return-to-the-office plan in which the majority of employees are switching to a hybrid plan, working on-site averaging two to three days per week. Some employees will have more or less working days depending on their job responsibilities.
- Government Services and Procurement Canada said he was gradually moving to a hybrid workplace.
- Transport Canada said each employee has an individual work agreement with their manager, and employees have the option to return to work full-time or on a hybrid plan depending on their job requirements. Work arrangements should be in place by September, and a number of staff are already on the ground throughout the pandemic.