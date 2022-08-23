Federal Civil Rights Investigation Begins After Suspension of Arkansas Officers

Enlarge this image toggle signature Andrew DeMillo/AP

MULBERRY, Arkansas. — Federal authorities said Monday they launched a civil rights investigation following the suspension of three Arkansas law enforcement officers after a video posted to social media showed two of them beating a man and a third officer holding him to the ground.

Officers were responding to reports that on Sunday a man threatened outside a store in the small town of Mulberry, about 140 miles (220 km) northwest of Little Rock, near the Oklahoma border, authorities said.

Arkansas State Police said the agency is investigating the use of force. State police identified the suspect as Randal Wooster, 27, from Goose Creek, South Carolina.

However, the attorney for the two deputies says that Wooster attacked one of the deputies, giving him a concussion.

The video shows one officer punching the suspect while another knees him. A third officer pins him to the pavement.

In the video, recorded from a nearby car, someone is yelling at the police to stop hitting the man on the head. The two officers seem to look up and say something to the screaming man. The officers’ comments on the video were not clearly audible.

“The confrontation with these officers escalated and you can hear that woman in the video screaming and whoever it was, I think she could have saved his life,” said Carrie Jernigan, a lawyer representing Worcester.

He was taken to the hospital, then released and sent to the Crawford County Jail in Van Buren on multiple charges, including second-degree battery, resisting arrest and making terrorist threats, state police said.

Worcester was released Monday on $15,000 bail. When asked how he felt, he replied, “It’s all right.” The lawyer who accompanied him from prison declined to comment on his behalf. Coming out of prison, Wooster was pushing a bicycle.

Wooster’s father declined to comment when the Associated Press contacted him on Monday. He sent a reporter to a law firm representing the family. The firm said it was still trying to gather information and did not immediately comment on the video.

Two Crawford County sheriff’s deputies and one Mulberry police officer were suspended, city and county officials said.

Worcester is white, according to the incarceration information, and the three officers involved also appear to be white.

A Justice Department spokesman said Monday that the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Arkansas, the FBI’s local office in Little Rock, and the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division have launched an investigation into the incident.

“The FBI and the Arkansas State Police will collect all available evidence and ensure a fair, thorough and impartial investigation,” the Justice Department said in a statement. “The federal investigation is separate and independent from the ongoing state investigation.”

Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante said that before arresting Wooster, an officer asked if he had a gun on him and he handed it over to the officer. Damante didn’t specify what type of weapon.

“They were going to take him into custody because of part of the investigation at the scene – that’s when he became violent,” Damante said.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office identified the three officers as Crawford County deputies Zach King and Levi White, and Mulberry Police Officer Tell Riddle.

“I hold all my employees accountable for their actions and will take appropriate action in this matter,” Damante said.

In a statement released Sunday night, Mulberry Police Chief Shannon Gregory said the community and the department are taking the matter “very seriously.”

Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a Republican, spoke at a news conference about the Justice Department’s plans to investigate. He called the beating “reprehensible behavior” and said the officers’ actions were “not in line” with the teachings of the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy.

Arkansas State Police Colonel Bill Bryant said his agency’s investigation “will take some time.”

“Once we have the facts and evidence, we will prepare the case file and summary and submit it to the prosecutor,” Bryant said.

However, Russell Wood, Russellville’s attorney for two MPs, said in statement On Monday, while responding to a terrorist threat report, White was confronted by Wooster, who he said matched the attacker’s claimant’s description. At first, Worcester gave White a false name.

When White was checking this identity, Wooster “became angry and viciously attacked Deputy White, grabbing his legs, lifting him up and slamming him head first into the concrete parking lot,” Wood said. After White hit his head on the concrete, knocking him out, Wooster climbed on top of him and “started punching him in the back of the head and face,” the lawyer said.

After Worcester rained blows to the head on him, White said he saw the suspect turn his anger on King and Riddle, Wood said. White then “rejoined the fight and used all the force necessary to take control and apprehend the suspected abuser.”

According to Wood, White suffered a concussion and continues to experience concussion symptoms. The lawyer demanded to release the full video of the incident from the video recorder of the Mulberry police, but has not yet received a response.

Jernigan said she filed a complaint of excessive use of force against one of the suspended officers on behalf of another of her clients about a month ago.

“To date, I have received nothing in response. But the description of what happened to my client in July seemed almost identical compared to that video,” Jernigan said. “And so we’re just in the position that it shouldn’t have happened even yesterday.”

Mobile phone videos of often violent interactions with police have drawn attention to the behavior of officers in recent years, especially since the 2020 murder of George Floyd when he was arrested by police in Minneapolis.

The resulting nationwide protests drew attention to officer brutality, which is often directed at black Americans.

The front door to the building that serves as the Mulberry police headquarters and city hall was locked on Monday. A sign on the door directed anyone with questions about the “police investigation” to contact the Arkansas State Police.

It was unclear if the officers had body cameras.

Amid public pressure for transparency and the distribution of videos exposing police misconduct, there have been some protests against recording officers. In July, the Arizona governor signed a bill to ban officers from knowingly recording from 8 feet (2.5 meters) or closer without permission.

Mulberry is a town of 1,600 on the southern edge of the Ozarks in western Arkansas, right off Interstate 40, which runs from California to North Carolina.

At Kountry Xpress, the convenience store and gas station where the beating took place, truck drivers frequently stop to fill up with fuel. Customers also buy meals, including American and Indian cuisine.

Shasta Morse, a cashier at Kountry Xpress, said she was working when Worcester was arrested, but she didn’t know about it until a client told her later.

“It’s a little unnerving,” she said.