The Federal Election Commission ruled Monday that Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., cannot use campaign funds to pay for a babysitter when he travels abroad.

However, Swalwell voted in favor of paying overnight childcare expenses when Swalwell traveled for his own campaign and his spouse was unavailable to care for their children.

Swalwell’s foreign ties have come under scrutiny since he was linked to a Chinese spy operation targeting him and other California politicians. According to a July 2021 report, Swalwell’s political operation was deeply penetrated by Chinese spy Fang Fang, who raised money for his campaigns, had a relationship with him, and fled the United States. His political activities are also known for his lavish spending on foreign trips.

Republican Commissioner James E. The FEC vote came nearly two weeks after a tense FEC meeting in which “Trey” Trainer III publicly derided Swalwell’s request as “disgusting.”

“To be honest with you, I’m going to pass judgment on it,” Trainor said at a July 14 commission meeting. I think that is not correct. Solve this question.”

His comments prompted a rebuke from Democratic FEC Commissioner Ellen Weintraub, who tweeted that she had “never seen a request so disrespectfully treated by a member of this commission.”

“This is the United States of America, not the Republic of Gilead,” Weintraub said, referring to The Handmaid’s Tale. “@FEC enforces the law. We do not judge the personal lives of those who come before us for guidance.”

In response to her tweet, Trainor hit back: “I’ve never seen campaign donors treated so disrespectfully! The Republic will persevere even if Swalwell doesn’t get all the junkets he wants.”

The FEC voted 5-0 against Swalwell on the use of campaign funds for babysitting during foreign travel.