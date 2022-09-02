New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The feast is gone Arcade Fire We toured after allegations of sexual misconduct against the band’s frontman Win Butler surfaced last weekend.

46 year old Canadian Singer-songwriterThe indie rock band’s opening act announced her decision to quit the tour, in a lengthy note she posted on Instagram Thursday.

“In a pub in Dublin, after rehearsing with my band, I read the same headline you did. We had no time to prepare for what was coming, no chance to decide not to fly across the ocean. This situation,” Feist, whose full name is Leslie Feist, wrote.

She continued, “It’s been very difficult for me and I can only imagine how difficult it must be for the people who have come forward. Most of all I wish healing for those involved.”

Feast featured in Arcade Fire’s first appearance Two shows in Dublin On Tuesday and Wednesday however she announced that she would be donating the proceeds from her merch from the opening night to Women’s Aid Dublin.

In her post, Feist explained that she was initially trying to “get my bearings and figure out my responsibility in this situation.”

She added, “I have received dozens of messages from people around me, expressing their sympathy for being pushed into the duality.”

The “Fire in the Water” hitmaker wrote, “Being on tour means I’m condoning or ignoring the harm caused by Win Butler, and leaving means I’m judge and jury.”

“I’m never here to stand for Arcade Fire or stand with Arcade Fire—I’m here to stand on my own two feet on a stage, I’ve made my own and I’ve earned my own.”

Feist said she has spoken to many people since learning about the allegations who have shared “the same experiences” and that there is no “one-size-fits-all cure” for dealing with any type of abuse or mistreatment.

“It can be a lonely road to understanding poor treatment,” she says. “I can’t fix it by quitting, and I can’t fix it by staying. But I can’t keep going.”

Recording artist Added, “Public shaming can be a reason for action, but those actions are taken out of fear, and fear is not the place where we feel our best or make our best decisions.”

“Fear doesn’t inspire empathy or healing, or open up a safe space for these kinds of conversations to flourish, or real accountability and remorse for harmed people.”

She continued, “I’m imperfect and I’ll navigate this decision imperfectly, but the best way to take care of my band and crew and my family is to walk away from this tour and not have this conversation.”

“The last two nights on stage, my songs made this decision for me. Hearing them through this lens is the opposite of what I’ve done for myself throughout my career.”

“I’ve always written songs to name my own subtle troubles, want to be my best self, and claim responsibility when I need to. And I’m going home now claiming my responsibility,” Feist concluded, signing off with “Leslie.”

In an article published by Pitchfork on Saturday, three women alleged that Butler engaged in sexual activities they now believe were “inappropriate given the age, power dynamics and gaps in the context in which they occurred.”

The interactions took place when the women said they were Arcade Fire fans and they were between the ages of 18-23 and his between the ages of 36-39.

A non-binary man accused Butler of sexually assaulting them twice in 2015. They were 18 and the musician was 34 at the time of the alleged assaults.

Butler has denied all allegations and said any sexual interactions were consensual.

After Feist announced her departure from the tour, Arcade Fire released an official statement to People magazine, saying, “We are very sorry to see Leslie go home, but fully understand and respect her decision.”