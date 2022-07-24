Fears are growing for a human rights activist captured during the fighting for Ukraine.

The person they know, they say, is the exact opposite of the one portrayed on Russian television.

“He never accepted either the extreme right or the extreme left,” said his mother, Yevgenia Butkevich. “He has developed as a person who is absolutely alien to extreme positions, which, as a rule, are of an aggressive nature.”

In fact, according to Ms. Butkevich, her son was a pacifist who, after the invasion of Russian proteges into eastern Ukraine in 2014, argued that his talents were best used as an activist. But that all changed on February 24, when Russian missiles rained down on his hometown of Kyiv and cities and towns across the country.

On the same day, 45-year-old Mr. Butkevich appeared at the military registration and enlistment office.

“He said: “I will leave my human rights activities for a while, because now it is necessary, first of all, to protect the country, because everything that I have worked for all these years, and everything that we have all worked for, rules our lives and our society is now under threat,” Ms Butkevich said of what her only child told her.

He was called up on 4 March and became a platoon leader near Kyiv, and in mid-June he was sent to try to reinforce the army that was fighting for Severodonetsk.