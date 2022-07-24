Fears are growing for a human rights activist captured during the fighting for Ukraine.

Maxim Butkevich has established himself in Ukraine as a journalist and human rights activist, campaigning on behalf of refugees and IDPs and serving on the board of Amnesty International Ukraine.
In late June, he was captured by Russian forces while fighting for Ukraine, and that hard-earned reputation has become a potentially dangerous liability.
Russian propaganda began boasting about the detention of Mr. Butkevich almost immediately after he was taken hostage, in an ambush on his platoon during the battle for the eastern city of Severodonetsk. His family and friends initially chose to remain silent, hoping that the silence would speed up the process of his return home.
But since the pro-Kremlin media have wildly denounced Mr. Butkevich as both a “British spy” (he once worked for the BBC) and a “Ukrainian nationalist,” “fascist,” and “radical propagandist”—his colleague and relatives began to fear for his life and decided to talk about him publicly in order to clarify.
The person they know, they say, is the exact opposite of the one portrayed on Russian television.
“He never accepted either the extreme right or the extreme left,” said his mother, Yevgenia Butkevich. “He has developed as a person who is absolutely alien to extreme positions, which, as a rule, are of an aggressive nature.”
In fact, according to Ms. Butkevich, her son was a pacifist who, after the invasion of Russian proteges into eastern Ukraine in 2014, argued that his talents were best used as an activist. But that all changed on February 24, when Russian missiles rained down on his hometown of Kyiv and cities and towns across the country.
On the same day, 45-year-old Mr. Butkevich appeared at the military registration and enlistment office.
“He said: “I will leave my human rights activities for a while, because now it is necessary, first of all, to protect the country, because everything that I have worked for all these years, and everything that we have all worked for, rules our lives and our society is now under threat,” Ms Butkevich said of what her only child told her.
He was called up on 4 March and became a platoon leader near Kyiv, and in mid-June he was sent to try to reinforce the army that was fighting for Severodonetsk.
On June 24, according to Ms. Butkevich, a volunteer called her and said that a video of her son in captivity was circulating on the Internet. His platoon lost contact with their commanders. When the two men went looking for water, they were captured and then lured the rest of the group into a Russian trap, she said.
“There has never been a worse period in my life,” says 70-year-old Ms. Butkevich.
Her son is one of some 7,200 Ukrainian prisoners of war in the custody of Russia and its proxies in eastern Ukraine. This is a number that obscures the prospect of a quick exchange.
“The situation is very difficult because we have fewer prisoners of war than in Russia,” said Tatyana Pechonchik, co-founder of the human rights nonprofit Zmina, along with Mr. Butkevich. “Russia also captures civilians and holds them hostage, and we need to exchange these people as well. This is a direct violation of international human rights law.”
Mr. Butkevich’s public profile may help keep him alive, but it may also leave him vulnerable to abuse. In an interview with The New York Times, prominent Ukrainian physician Yulia Paevskaya spoke at length about the torture and merciless beatings during her three months of detention in Russia. It has also been dragged around in front of TV cameras and used as props in an attempt to portray Ukrainians as “Nazis”, one of the Kremlin’s justifications for the invasion.
She said that as hard as her treatment was, she feared that the male prisoners would have “much worse”.
Mr. Butkevich last spoke to The Times in May, on the opening day of the Kyiv Opera House; he came from his barracks to attend the first performance.
“It’s kind of a promise that we’ll win. Life will go on, not death,” he said. “It’s important not to forget that this is what we’re fighting for.”
