Fear turns into shock among Albuquerque Muslims as police say the shooter is Muslim.

The murder of four Muslim men in Albuquerque has already shocked the city’s small Muslim community, forcing businesses to close and residents temporarily relocated amid fears of a deadly wave of Islamophobic hate crimes.

Then news broke on Tuesday: The suspect, according to police, is a 51-year-old man named Muhammad Syed, who is himself a Muslim and whose motive could be related to “interpersonal conflict.”

“You can expect to feel relieved when a suspect has been found and apprehended,” said Lina Aggad, 23-year-old vice president of the University of New Mexico Muslim Student Association.

Instead, she said, the news of the arrest was “like another chain had been put on my heart.”

The suspect is well known in the Muslim community.

Syed is well known in Albuquerque’s Muslim community, several people told NPR. He regularly went to the same mosque visited by the victims.

“For several months, this guy prayed next to other members of the community, as if everything was normal,” Aggad said. “It shocks you.”

Syed blamed for two out of four deaths, and the police say he is the prime suspect in two other murders. On Tuesday, authorities said he was arrested during a traffic stop more than 100 miles from Albuquerque.

Speaking to officers, Syed denied involvement in the shooting. According to the criminal case, the gun seized from his home matched the shell casings found at the crime scene.

Police investigate motive for murder

Some reports suggest that Syed, a Sunni Muslim, attacked his victims out of anger at his daughter’s marriage to a Shia Muslim. Authorities said Tuesday they are still working to determine a motive. (“Detectives found evidence suggesting the perpetrator had some degree of knowledge of the victims and that interpersonal conflict may have led to the shooting,” the police said in a statement.)

Suspect lived in New Mexico for several years after immigrating from Afghanistan.

The crimes date back to last November, when Mohammad Zaher Ahmadi, a 62-year-old Afghan halal market owner, was found shot to death outside his shop.

Then, in the past few weeks, three more men have been killed: Naeem Hussain, a 25-year-old truck driver and refugee worker who recently became a US citizen; Muhammad Afzaal Hussein, 27-year-old planning director for the nearby city of Espanyola; and Aftab Hussain, a 41-year-old cafe employee — “all really great young people who had a very good reputation in their inner circles,” said Ahmad Assed, president of the Islamic Center of New Mexico, in an interview with NPR.

All three were South Asians and all three attended the same mosque. Their community was so small that Naeem Hussain, the latest victim, attended the funerals of two others.

Muhammad Imtiaz Hussain, whose brother Muhammad Afzaal was killed on Aug. 1, told NPR he did not believe reports that the suspect attacked the victims out of anger over his daughter’s marriage to a Shia.

“My brother is single,” he said, and the siblings were brought up as Sunnis. According to him, they were born in Pakistan and immigrated separately to New Mexico, where his brother came to study at the University of New Mexico.

At school, his younger brother was elected president of the University’s Alumni and Professional Students Association, and he proudly told his older brother about the election: “I’m an immigrant. I am Muslim. I am black. it is not my native language. And yet, look, people are grateful. No discrimination,” recalls Hussein.

For some, the killings once again raise concerns about how Muslims are perceived.

The last three The killings at such a fast pace, most recently last Friday, have shocked a community of several thousand Muslims living in the Albuquerque area.

According to Assed, before the news of the arrest, fear disrupted daily life. People did not attend work and prayers for fear of being targeted. He added that some of them temporarily left the state altogether.

“This is a very scary situation, because their peace and quiet have been deprived. You always look around, over your shoulder to see if anyone is following you,” said Abdur Raouf Campos-Marchetti, a local imam.

Aggad, who wears a hijab, said she was “very scared” to leave the house. “For me, who goes out with a scarf, I am a walking symbol of Islam. It is clear that I am a Muslim,” she said.

Now, residents say, the fear has dissipated, but the tension remains. At a public vigil held Tuesday night, some residents expressed concern about the treatment of Muslims in America — that when one Muslim commits a crime, non-Muslims may view the entire faith as violent or extremist.

“It took me back to 9/11 when I just wanted to hide under a rock,” said Samia Assed, who helped organize Tuesday night. “It was so unexpected.”

Additional reporting by NPR’s Leila Fadel, KUNM’s Alice Fordham and KUNM’s Megan Camerick.