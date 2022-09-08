New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Reversing an earlier decision, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisers voted Wednesday to recommend approval of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc’s drug for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

The Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee voted 7-2 in favor of approval after hours of discussion regarding the strength and reliability of the company’s analyses.

In March, the panel declined to recommend FDA approval for the drug, which they said was due to a lack of “substantially persuasive” data.

Although the FDA is not obligated to follow the panel’s recommendation, the move indicates approval could be reached by the end of September.

Only two treatments are currently approved for this disease.

Amylyx executives have committed to pulling the drug from the market unless benefits are confirmed by a larger, ongoing study.

The Massachusetts-based company previously conducted a small, mid-stage trial showing some benefit in slowing the disease.

However, FDA panel reviewers said the study lacked data and had other problems.

Amylix said follow-up data showed the drug extended its lifespan, with patients living 10 months longer than those who didn’t.

The company’s drug combines two older drugs into a powder.

“AMX0035 has the potential to be a meaningful new therapeutic option for physicians and the ALS community in the fight against ALS. We look forward to the FDA completing their review,” Amylyx co-CEOs Josh Cohen and Justin Klee said in a statement.

“The committee’s thoughtful review of the data and support of the benefit that AMX0035 could provide to the ALS community if approved is promising,” Dr. Jamie Timmons, Amylix’s head of scientific communications, said in a statement. “CENTAUR trial data consistently demonstrated the potential benefits of AMX0035 on function and overall survival. We are grateful to the advocacy community, our trial participants and their families, ALS physicians, and countless others. People living with ALS around the world can access promising new treatments as quickly and efficiently as possible.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, ALS affects more than 31,000 people in the US.

The average life expectancy after diagnosis of a fatal neurogenerative disorder is two to five years.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.