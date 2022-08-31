FDA authorizes updated Covid-19 boosters from Pfizer and Moderna

Both are bivalent vaccines that target the companies’ original vaccine BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron sublineages. Both companies submitted applications to the FDA for emergency use authorization for their updated vaccines last week.

Pfizer’s updated vaccine is a 30-microgram dose that is authorized for people 12 and older. Moderna’s updated vaccine is a 50-microgram dose that is authorized for people 18 years and older.

Shots can only be administered when recommended by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC’s vaccine advisory group is scheduled to vote Thursday on whether to support the recommendation to use boosters.