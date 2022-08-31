New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced on Wednesday that it has approved updated coronavirus booster shots targeting the highly infectious Omicron variant.

“Today, the US Food and Drug Administration amended the emergency use authorizations (EUAs) of the Modern Covid-19 vaccine and the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to allow approval of dual formulations of the vaccines for use as a booster dose at least two months after the primary or booster vaccination,” It said in a statement.

The new shots, which the FDA refers to as “updated boosters,” contain “two messenger RNA (mRNA) components of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, one shared by the original strain of SARS-CoV-2 and the other. BA of the omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 .4 and between lineages BA.5.”

“Covid-19 vaccines, including boosters, continue to save countless lives and prevent the most serious outcomes (hospitalization and death) of COVID-19,” FDA Commissioner Robert Califf said in a statement. “As we move into the fall and start spending more time indoors, we strongly encourage anyone who is eligible to receive a booster dose with the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine to provide better protection against the variants currently circulating.”

According to the FDA, the updated Moderna single-dose boosters are authorized for people 18 years or older, while the Pfizer-BioNTech one is for people 12 years or older.

It added that both types of booster shots “offer better protection against COVID-19 caused by the Omicron variant”.

“The BA.4 and BA.5 lineages of the Omicron variant currently cause the majority of COVID-19 cases in the US and are expected to continue to spread this fall and winter,” the FDA said.

The FDA also announced that it “will work expeditiously to evaluate future data and submissions to support the authorization of bivalent COVID-19 boosters for additional age groups as we receive them.”

“The FDA plans to modify the composition of the COVID-19 vaccines to address circulating variants,” said Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research. “We sought input from our outside experts on including the Omicron component in the COVID-19 boosters to provide better protection against COVID-19. We worked with vaccine manufacturers to ensure that the development of these updated boosters was safe and effective.”