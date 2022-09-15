New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

LEAD1, a group of FBS athletic directors, agreed to keep Division I college football organized in the NCAA if it could.

The annual fall meeting was held Wednesday with 105 of LEAD1’s 131 members to discuss how to manage college football, the only sport governed by the NCAA.

“Today is doubly confirmed that the status quo is unacceptable, and that there is a strong, very strong preference in the NCAA for a much more streamlined and much less bureaucratic model,” said Tom McMillen, president and CEO of LEAD1, via ESPN. “There’s a lot of detail in that, but a lot more [more] Orderly governance in the NCAA. And if it can’t be achieved, move it out.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

That’s a change from what LEAD1 says, which is that “schools with FBS football programs are part of the NCAA in all other sports except football.” However, NCAA CFO Kathleen McNeely gave a presentation that showed her organization spends $65 million on things like disaster insurance and legal fees.

“The NCAA is a legal shield,” she said. “It’s a significant number. I don’t think everyone knows.”

Soon Oklahoma’s games against SEC opponents were postponed

While the FBS operates under the NCAA, including their rules and other matters, the College Football Playoff is governed entirely by the organization itself. There have been some serious suggestions this past year to pull away from the NCAA and create another structure to manage college football, the most lucrative of any sport in the country at that level.

The idea has been mooted by many because of the current climate of the sport, especially after it was deemed legal for student-athletes to earn their name, image and likeness, known as NIL contracts.

AP Top 25 poll: Georgia knocks Alabama from top spot after Crimson Tide’s narrow win over Texas

It was also voted to expand the CFP from the current four-team setup to 12 teams in the future.

But, if the NCAA complies, athletic directors want to continue the marriage with a better structure.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“After all the breakout groups, [the Ads] The NCAA came to the conclusion that there was a better way to run a railroad,” McMillen said.