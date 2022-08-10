New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

FBI agents would not allow Trump’s lawyers to watch as they raided former President Trump’s private home in Mar-a-Lago early Monday, a source told Fox News.

While Trump was in New York City, his home in Palm Beach, Florida was attacked.

A source familiar with the raid told Fox News that the warrant for the raid is related to the National Archives and Records Administration’s effort to collect records and materials the former president took from Washington, DC to Mar-a-Lago.

“It’s a Nara issue,” a source close to the former president told Fox News, adding that Trump is “cooperating.”

White House says Biden learned about FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago through reports ‘as did the American people’

“None of this was necessary,” the source said, adding that the FBI “wouldn’t let the lawyers see the attack. They told them to leave.”

When Nara visited Mar-a-Lago in February, Trump and his team “gave them what they wanted,” the source told Fox News.

“It was all given to them,” the source said. “It’s absurd.”

Another source said the Fox News talks and communications “never broke down”.

Earlier this year, NARA said Trump took 15 boxes of presidential records to his personal residence in Florida. The boxes allegedly contained “classified national security information” and official correspondence between Trump and foreign heads of state.

NARA notified Congress in February that the agency had recovered 15 boxes from Mar-a-Lago and “identified items identified as national security information in the boxes.”

NARA describes itself as “the nation’s record keeper.”

“Of all documents and materials created in the course of business conducted by the United States federal government, only 1%-3% are so important for legal or historical reasons that we retain them forever,” states the NARA website.

The Presidential Records Act of 1978 requires presidential administrations to preserve certain documents.

FBI Raids Trump’s Mar-a-Lago: ‘Unprecedented’ for Agency to Execute Search Warrant on Former President

By law, all White House staff must copy or forward any presidential records created on non-official electronic messaging accounts to their official electronic messaging account within 20 days of leaving office.

According to a 2017 memorandum issued by the White House counsel’s office during the Trump administration, “any employee who willfully fails to take these steps may be subject to administrative or criminal penalties.”

“The National Archives have not ‘found’ anything, they have, upon request, provided presidential records in a normal and routine process to preserve my legacy and comply with the Presidential Records Act,” Trump said in a February statement. Democrats are “looking for their next scam.”

NARA reported the matter to the Justice Department.

An FBI source confirmed that FBI agents from Washington, DC, on the bureau’s Evidence Response Team, conducted the raid and notified the Miami field office before doing so.

A separate source familiar with the raid told Fox News agents brought a “safe cracker” and cracked a “relatively new” safe at Mar-a-Lago, but “there was nothing in it.”

Trump says Mar-a-Lago home in Florida ‘under siege’ by FBI agents

Another source told Fox News that FBI agents went to Mar-a-Lago to check every single office and secure documents and boxes from the property. Later, boxes and documents were taken to go through them.

“They weren’t smart about what they took,” the source told Fox News.

Trump made the attack public on Monday evening, saying in a lengthy statement, “Nothing like this has ever happened to a president of the United States.

“After working and cooperating with the relevant government agencies, this unannounced attack on my home was neither necessary nor appropriate,” Trump said. “It’s prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the justice system and an attack by radical left Democrats who seriously don’t want to run for president in 2024, especially based on recent elections and who will do whatever it takes to stop Republicans. Conservatives in the upcoming midterm elections.

“Such an attack can only happen in broken, third-world countries. Sadly, America is now one of those countries, corrupt on an unprecedented scale.

“What’s the difference between Watergate, where activists broke into the Democratic National Committee, and this? “Here, in reverse, Democrats broke into the home of the 45th president of the United States.”

On Tuesday, Trump spokeswoman Taylor Budovich told Fox News that the FBI’s “brazen raid was not only unprecedented, it was completely unnecessary.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

“President Trump and his representatives have worked hard to communicate and cooperate with the appropriate agencies — which is common in all similar cases,” Budovich said. “These despicable actions of the Joe Biden administration would make a third-world dictator blush.

“However, in the Democrats’ desperate bid to retain power, they have united and emboldened the entire conservative movement.”

The White House said it was not given advance notice of the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, and said President Biden learned about it through public press reports “as did the American people.”