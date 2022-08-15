FBI steps up security amid surge in threats after Trump home search: Live updates

The FBI issued a security bulletin after an armed attacker attempted to break into the Cincinnati office.

Although 11 sets of documents have been seized, the contents of the documents have been sealed.

Congressional committees want information about the search and its justification.

WASHINGTON – The FBI has beefed up security at its offices across the country amid heightened threats to federal law enforcement officials following the search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate, according to two sources familiar with the activity.

The defensive action comes as the bureau and the Department of Homeland Security issued bulletins over the weekend expressing concern for an unusually volatile environment. He referred to last week’s attempted breach of the FBI’s Cincinnati office by an attacker believed to have made inflammatory posts on Truth Social, a social media site founded by Trump.

The warnings came after the FBI seized 11 sets of documents during a search of Mar-a-Lago on August 8. The finding represents an unprecedented criminal investigation of a former president.

What was seized in the search?

Even as the Justice Department issued a search warrant for Donald Trump’s Florida resort, details remained unclear Monday about what federal authorities seized in an unprecedented criminal probe of the former president.

A search warrant unsealed Friday said the 11 sets of documents removed from Mar-a-Lago contained “secret” and “top secret” documents. The warrant said Trump is under investigation for possible improper disposal of classified documents, obstruction of justice and violations of espionage laws.

But the department did not say what kind of documents were found. While Trump condemned the raid and supported the release of the search warrant, he also did not say what was taken.

The discovery comes at a time when Trump and his associates are under investigation by the FBI, Justice Department, Internal Revenue Service and other agencies.

Two days after the Mar-a-Lago search, Trump asserted his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination during testimony related to a separate civil fraud investigation into the finances of the Trump Organization led by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Congress has questions about the search

Congressional committees want to know more about the search and what was found.

The chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said the search warrant posed a “serious risk” of revealing national secrets.

“It’s one of the highest designations in terms of the most serious damage to national security that could happen if it was disclosed,” Schiff said on CBS’ “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan” on Sunday. “So, the fact that they were in an unsecured place where there was nothing but a lock or whatever security they had in a hotel is very concerning.”

Schiff and the head of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, Rep. Carolyn Maloney, DN.Y., has asked for a damage assessment from the Director of National Intelligence.

The GOP wants support for the search

Rap. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., a former FBI agent and federal prosecutor, wants to know more about what justified the search from an affidavit submitted to justify probable cause for the search, which is sealed.

“It was an unprecedented action that needed to be backed up by unprecedented support,” Fitzpatrick told “Face the Nation.” “This has never happened before in the history of our country.”

On NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. “The Justice Department needs to present its case to show that this was not just a fishing expedition,” said Mike Rounds, RSD.

Why did Trump keep the documents?

Another open question is why Trump kept the documents in the first place.

The Presidential Records Act says that all presidential documents must be preserved for both current reference and historical record. Documents are considered to be retained even if they are not classified.

But the National Archives and Records Administration, which traditionally stores presidential documents, previously found boxes of missing material.

The agency in January obtained 15 boxes of presidential records that the former president stored at his Mar-a-Lago club, including correspondence with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that Trump described as “love letters,” as well as letters from former presidents prior to Trump’s inauguration. Barack Obama departs.

Trump advisers denied “any nefarious intent” and told The Washington Post that the box contained “souvenirs, gifts, letters from world leaders and other correspondence.”