Exclusive: The FBI seized boxes containing attorney-client privilege and executive privilege records in a raid on former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, sources familiar with the investigation told Fox News, adding that the Justice Department would oppose a request by Trump’s lawyers. Appointing an independent, special master to review the records.

A set of boxes and documents—labeled A-14, A-26, A-43, A-13, A-33—were all informed the former president’s team was seen in the finale, sources familiar with the investigation told Fox News on Saturday. Page of the FBI’s Property Receipt —Contains information covered by the attorney-client privilege.

The FBI seized classified records from Trump’s Palm Beach home during an unprecedented Monday morning raid, some of which were marked top secret. But the former president is disputing the classification, saying the records are classified.

The warrant and property receipt from the FBI’s Monday search was officially closed Friday afternoon.

Attorney-client privilege refers to the legal authority to keep communications between an attorney and their client confidential.

Sources told Fox News that some of the records may be covered by executive privilege, which gives the president of the United States and other officials in the executive branch the authority to withhold some sensitive advice and communications between the president and senior advisers.

At this point, it’s unclear whether the records include the former president and his private attorneys, White House counsel during the Trump administration, or a combination.

Sources told Fox News that the Trump team had asked the Justice Department for its position on whether to support a third-party, independent special master to review those records because of attorney-client privilege, but the DOJ has informed the Trump team. They will oppose the request.

The Justice Department and the FBI declined to comment.

A spokesman for Trump did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart unsealed Friday afternoon the search warrant and property receipt for the FBI’s Monday raid on Mar-a-Lago.

Before releasing the documents, Fox News reviewed a warrant and receipt that revealed the FBI had seized classified records from Trump’s home, some of which were marked top secret. Trump disputed the classification, saying the records were classified.

Reinhart signed the warrant on August 5, authorizing the FBI to conduct its search “on or before August 19, 2022” and “from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. during the day.”

“The places to be searched include the ’45 Office,’ all storage rooms and all other rooms or areas on the premises used or accessible by the FPOTUS and his staff, and including all structures where boxes or documents may be stored. Or buildings on the estate,” the warrant said, but Mar-A -Agents were not authorized to search areas occupied by LAGO members or not used by Trump and staff.

The warrant gives agents the authority to seize “all physical documents and records, contraband, proceeds of crime or other items unlawfully possessed” in violation of the US Code, including classified documents and presidential records created between January 20, 2017. and January 20, 2021.

According to a property receipt reviewed by Fox News prior to its release, FBI agents took about 20 boxes of items from the premises, including a set of documents identified as “various classified/TS/SCI documents,” which are top secret/sensitive. Compartment information.

If records covered by that government classification level reveal human intelligence and information, it could endanger relations between the United States and other countries, as well as the lives of intelligence operatives abroad. However, the classification also includes national security information related to the day-to-day activities of the President of the United States.

The property receipt also shows that FBI agents collected four sets of classified documents, three sets of classified documents, and three sets of classified documents.

A property receipt does not reveal details about any of those records.

The list also includes “leatherbound boxes of documents”, binders of photos, handwritten notes, other documents, other top secret documents, other top secret documents and other records.

The government conducted the search in response to what it believed to be a violation of federal laws: 18 USC 793 — collection, transmission, or loss of defense information; 18 USC 2071 – Concealment, deletion or mutilation; and 18 USC 1519 — Destruction, alteration, or falsification of records in federal investigations.

The alleged “collection, transmission or loss of defense information” falls under the Espionage Act.

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced this week that he personally approved a request to obtain a warrant to search the former president’s private residence.

Trump’s office received a grand jury subpoena this spring for classified documents taken from the White House when he leaves office in 2021. A source close to Trump told Fox News that the former president cooperated with the subpoena by handing over documents to the FBI.

According to the source, the subpoena was issued to the “custodian of the President” and is related to the materials National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) Trump is trying to collect those classified records after allegedly taking them with him from Washington DC to Mar-a-Lago.

A Trump aide told Fox News that Trump has been cooperating with the investigation into NARA records for a year.

On June 3, the FBI visited Mar-a-Lago to retrieve documents requested in the subpoena, a source told Fox News that Trump complied.

Those investigators toured a Florida resort area where some documents were stored, then briefly viewed and seized a small amount of sensitive material. Separate sources told Fox News that federal investigators have spoken to at least one person who may have been circulating more sensitive national security material in that storage room and other areas of the property.

FBI officials, that day, asked to see the storage facility where the records were located. The FBI asked the crew to lock the storage room, which they later did.

The source said Trump and his staff have adhered to and complied with the Presidential Records Act, which requires the presidential administration to preserve certain documents.

Trump received the subpoena two months before the FBI’s unprecedented raid of a former president of the United States’ private residence early Monday morning.

The source questioned whether the federal magistrate judge who signed the warrant for the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago on Monday was aware of Trump’s “compliance with a previous subpoena,” if the FBI is looking for additional documents, other documents and records related to Trump and his team’s “cooperation” and responding to a subpoena issued in the spring. A subpoena may have been issued because of the change.