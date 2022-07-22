New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Investigators searching for the body of Teamsters union boss Jimmy Hoffa for decades have ruled out the possibility that the man’s remains were buried under a New Jersey roadway, a spokesman confirmed.

The Pulaski Skyway is now another dead end in a decades-long mystery that stretches from Michigan horse farms to the East Coast: Where are the remains of one of America’s most powerful labor leaders?

The 47-year-old puzzle turned up last year under a bridge in Jersey City next to a former landfill, as detailed by Fox Nation’s Eric Shawn. His series, “RIDDLE: James R. Search for Hoffa.” The FBI conducted a search there in early June.

“No evidence was found during that search,” said Mara Schneider, a spokeswoman for the FBI in Detroit.

Fox Nation revealed that Jimmy Hoffa may be buried under a NJ bridge while the search continues

She added: “While we do not currently anticipate any additional activity at the site, the FBI will continue to pursue any viable leads in our efforts to locate Mr. Hoffa.”

The Jimmy Hoffa Mysteries: Look at Theories as the FBI Investigates a Possible Lead

Schneider declined to comment further when asked for details about the excavation.

Authorities believe Hoffa disappeared in 1975 while meeting with mobsters in suburban Detroit.

The FBI began investigating Jimmy Hoffa after Fox Nation reported on the alleged burial site

Frank Capola and his father, Paul Capola, Sr., were working at the old PJP landfill near the bridge. As Fox Nation’s “RIDDLE” reported earlier this year, Frank Cappola suggested that Hoffa’s remains were loaded into barrels and buried under the Pulaski Skyway in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Hoffa was president of the 2.1 million-member Teamsters union from 1957-71, a title he held even while in prison for trying to bribe a judge during a previous trial. He was released from prison in 1971 when President Richard Nixon commuted his sentence.

Click here to get the Fox News app

It is speculated that the 62-year-old Hoffa was killed by enemies as he planned the Teamsters’ comeback. He was declared legally dead in 1982.

Fox News’ Angelica Stabile contributed to this report as well as The Associated Press.