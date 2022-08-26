New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The FBI says it will find additional records on the grounds of former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home containing classified information, including national security information, beyond what he previously turned over to the National Archives. And the records administration, according to an unsealed and heavily redacted affidavit released Friday to justify the raid.

The affidavit was unsealed on Friday after US Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart approved the DOJ’s proposed redactions to the document.

About 20 pages of the 38-page affidavit have been substantially or completely redacted.

“The government is conducting a criminal investigation into the illegal deletion and storage of classified information in unauthorized locations, as well as the illegal concealment or deletion of government records,” the affidavit said.

The affidavit states that the FBI’s investigation “identified documents that appeared to contain National Defense Information (NDI) to contain documents bearing classified markings,” among the 15 boxes Trump initially provided to NARA.

The FBI said they “have probable cause to believe that additional documents containing classified NDI or presidential records subject to record retention requirements are currently on the premises.”

Reinhart said the government had to “show compelling reason” and “good cause” to keep parts of the affidavit under seal.

The Justice Department said full disclosure would protect the “identity of witnesses, law enforcement agents and uncharged parties,” the “strategy, direction, scope, sources and methods” of the investigation and “grand jury information,” and Reinhart agreed. Federal rules.

Reinhart signed the FBI’s warrant for the Aug. 5 raid on Mar-a-Lago, authorizing the FBI to conduct its search–along with the property receipt from the raid earlier this month, a document Reinhart unsealed.

According to the property receipt, FBI agents took about 20 boxes of items from the premises, including a set of documents marked “Miscellaneous Classified/TS/SCI Documents,” indicating top secret/sensitive compartment information.

If those government classified-level records reveal human intelligence and information, it could jeopardize relations between the US and other countries, as well as the lives of intelligence operatives abroad. However, the classification also includes national security information related to the day-to-day activities of the President of the United States.

The asset receipt also showed that FBI agents collected four sets of classified documents, three sets of classified documents and three sets of classified documents, but the document did not reveal details about any of those records.

The government conducted the search in response to what it believed to be a violation of federal laws: 18 USC 793 — collection, transmission, or loss of defense information; 18 USC 2071 – Concealment, deletion or mutilation; and 18 USC 1519 — Destruction, alteration, or falsification of records in federal investigations.

The alleged “collection, transmission or loss of defense information” falls under the Espionage Act.

Former President Trump and his team dispute the classification and say they believe the information and records are classified.

The FBI also seized boxes containing records covered by attorney-client privilege and effective executive powers in its raid, sources familiar with the investigation told Fox News Digital.

Trump and his legal team filed a motion requesting the appointment of a special master to review those records, which are covered by the attorney-client privilege.