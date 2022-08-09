New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The FBI’s decision to execute a search warrant Monday at former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home is “unprecedented” — especially for a non-sitting commander-in-chief who has hinted he may run again, a former special-agent-in-charge said. told Fox News Digital on Monday.

“We don’t investigate presidents after they finish their terms,” ​​said Michael Tabman, former head of the FBI’s Minneapolis field office. “But it’s a big move by the FBI that the political sensitivities are obvious. It’s obvious that when you go out and you’re investigating a president, they’re dealing with a very, kind of fraught political environment, especially one who says he might run for office again. run.”

Trump announced on Monday that his lavish Florida residence had been raided in the early hours of the morning. Sources told Fox News Digital that the discovery was related to materials Trump has carried with him since his presidency. Sources also said the National Archives and Records Administration referred the matter to the Justice Department, which seized 15 boxes of classified material from the home.

But Tabman, who is now retired and not involved in the FBI investigation of Trump, noted that securing a search warrant was “no small task.”

“As most people know, you definitely have to present probable cause … by first getting the prosecutors who want to write it and presenting it to a judge – and then presenting it to a judge who must agree that you have shown probable cause. The crime occurred, there is evidence of a crime at the location you mentioned and at the time you plan to execute the warrant,” he said over the phone. “So, there’s a lot of information that you have to convince a federal judge and they scrutinize that.”

He called it “a tedious, painful process of writing an affidavit — you know, crossing the T’s, dotting your I’s, getting your approval up the chain of command of the FBI and prosecutors.”

Tabman added, “And there’s no doubt in my mind that all of this went before the attorney general was taken to the judge.”

Asked about the potential for politicizing search warrants, he said any system “can be corrupted,” but in an instance like this, the search warrant affidavit would become public at some point.

“You can seal a search warrant for a period of time. I’ve done it myself, sealing search warrants for various reasons related to the security of the case,” he added. “But it will be public, like the return, which they found. So, the affidavit will be open.”

He added: “For it to be really political, there [will] There has to be corruption at every level along the way, which I don’t think exists.”