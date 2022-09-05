New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

First on Fox: Former President Trump’s medical records and documents related to his accounting information and taxes were seized during an FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago home, a federal judge revealed Monday.

US District Judge Judge Eileen M. Cannon of the Southern District of Florida on Monday ordered the appointment of an independent special master to review Trump’s records for attorney-client and executive powers. The judge ordered the Justice Department to suspend its own review for the purposes of the investigation.

To this end, Cannon revealed the types of documents seized in the raid.

“According to the Privilege Review Team’s report, the seized materials included medical records, tax correspondence and accounting information,” Cannon wrote.

A federal judge ordered the appointment of a special master to review the seized Trump records

A source familiar with the matter told Fox News that the FBI seized 40 years of Trump’s medical records from Mar-a-Lago during the search.

Congressional Democrats are seeking Trump’s tax returns from 2019. Last month, a federal appeals court cleared the way for the House Ways and Means Committee to finally obtain Trump’s tax returns from the Internal Revenue Service, under a law requiring disclosure of an individual’s tax returns to a congressional committee.

Trump may seek emergency intervention from the Supreme Court in an attempt to temporarily block the release of those tax records to the committee.

Targeting Trump: A look at investigations involving the former president; From Russia to Mar-a-Lago

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

The FBI declined to comment.

Fox News first reported last month that FBI agents seized boxes containing records covered by the attorney-client privilege and effective executive powers during a raid.

Attorney-client privilege refers to the legal authority to keep communications between an attorney and their client confidential. At this point, it’s unclear whether the records include communications between the former president and his private attorneys, White House counsel during the Trump administration, or a combination.

The FBI also seized Trump’s passports during the raid and later returned them to the former president.

Last week, the Justice Department—after Cannon’s order—filed a more detailed list of documents raided on Mar-a-Lago, including dozens of classified documents and folders with classified markings.

Trump FBI RAID: DOJ Releases More Details on Documents Taken from MAR-A-LAGO

A wide assortment of other material is also included, including more than 1,000 documents without classified markings, numerous “clothing article/gift item” entries, and hundreds of printed news articles.

It is also not clear why the investigators seized the items labeled as “Article of Clothing/Gift Item”. In total, the DOJ said it seized 18 such items.

Meanwhile, Cannon’s order on Monday halted review of records seized by the Justice Department’s “taint” or “filter” team.

“Furthermore, naturally in conjunction with that appointment, and consistent with the value and order of the special master’s procedures, the court will temporarily enjoin the government from reviewing and using the seized materials for investigative purposes pending the completion of the special master’s review or further court order. . . .”

The order, however, “does not preclude a classified review and/or intelligence assessment by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (“ODNI”), as described in the Government’s Notice of Receipt of the Preliminary Order.”

Last month, Trump’s legal team asked Cannon to appoint a special master in the wake of the unprecedented search of his property, arguing that the DOJ’s “privilege review team” should not be the final arbiter of whether his actions were appropriate for such high-profile cases. And the scope of the review team is very narrow.

Meanwhile, Trump, after Cannon’s order, posted on his Truth social account blaming the “corrupt” Justice Department.

“Remember, it takes courage and ‘guts’ to fight a totally corrupt ‘Justice Department’ and FBI,” Trump said. “They are pushed to do wrong things by many bad and bad outside sources.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

Trump said: “Until they show fairness, prudence, fairness and courage, our country will never come back or recover – it will be reduced to a third world country!”

The government conducted a preliminary search of Trump’s home in response to what it believed to be a violation of federal laws: 18 USC 793 — collection, transmission, or loss of protected information; 18 USC 2071 — Concealment, deletion, or mutilation; and 18 USC 1519 — Destruction, alteration, or falsification of records in federal investigations.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said he personally approved the search of Trump’s home.

Fox News’ David Spunt, Bill Mears and Jake Gibson contributed to this report.