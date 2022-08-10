New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago could benefit former President Donald Trump’s potential 2024 comeback bid. Political strategists say the Justice Department’s action against Trump solidifies Republican support behind the former president — at least for now.

“I’ve never seen the GOP base like that before, and it clearly causes Republicans to rally to his defense,” said Andy Surabian, a GOP strategist and former Trump White House official. “Ironically, the Democrat-media attacks on Trump, from yesterday’s attack to the January 6th committee hearings, do nothing politically but ensure that Republican voters stick to his hip.”

Some legal scholars questioned the raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate

Since Trump announced the raid Monday afternoon, Republicans have denied what the Justice Department calls government overreach. Strategists say the attack played into the former president’s hands because of Trump’s failure to turn over classified documents to the National Archives.

“It mobilizes the GOP base on Trump’s side, at least in the short term, by making Trump look like the victim or the victim,” said Mike Madrid, a consultant who advises both parties and helped found the Never-Trump Lincoln Project. “But I don’t know how consistent that will be once we learn more about why the attack happened or why charges will be filed.”

A large group of FBI agents Attacked Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday with search warrants. The raid was reportedly related to materials brought to the residence by the former president after he left the White House in January 2021.

Trump himself broke news of the attack in a blistering statement accusing the Biden White House of “weaponizing the justice system.”

“This has never happened to the President of the United States,” said Trump. “After working and cooperating with relevant government agencies, this unprovoked attack on my home was neither necessary nor appropriate.”

Trump-backed candidates rush to his defense after ‘politically motivated’ Mar-a-Lago attack

The nature of the attack, combined with the silence of the Justice Department, allowed Trump to largely define the narrative surrounding the incident, strategists say. While it’s unclear whether that strategy will work once details of the attack become public, many believe widespread distrust of the Justice Department and other federal agencies can only benefit Trump.

“The FBI brand is damaged, the DOJ brand is damaged,” said Brendan Steinhauser, a Republican consultant who has managed several high-profile campaigns. “Trust in those institutions has declined for a number of reasons, including the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.”

Trump, who has strongly hinted at a third campaign for the White House, is leading the field of potential 2024 candidates. However, attention has grown around potential alternatives, most prominently Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida.

Political experts say the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago could overshadow other contenders and give the impression that Biden and Democrats are trying to prevent Trump from running again.

“It really depends on what ends up with the investigation. Right now, Trump can go out and say, ‘I’m the guy the Democrats are targeting, they’re afraid of me,'” Madrid said. “But the other side of this is GOP voters and independents who already have a bad impression of him. It is likely to be pushed further away.”

The immediate aftermath of the attack, however, suggests otherwise. GOP elected officials rush to attack the Justice Department.

Even Republicans who have been reluctant to debate Trump have weighed in on the attack, echoing the sentiment.

“Excellent action by the DOJ and FBI,” Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin said on social media. “This is the same DOJ that labeled parents in Loudoun County as terrorists and failed to enforce federal law to protect judges in their homes. Selective, politically motivated actions have no place in our democracy.”

While Trump has more exposure because of the attack, Republican strategists say Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland are also in the cross hairs. They note that the DOJ’s reputation has already been tarnished in the public eye by Garland’s push last year to investigate parents for making threats against school boards.

“The American people look at all of these organizations, from the DOJ to the FBI, with skepticism because they think they’re politicized,” Steinhauser said. “It’s happened under many presidents, but it’s one that Biden has to own at the ballot box.”

But democratic strategists argue otherwise. They say Trump has significant baggage as a result of the January 6, 2001 incident that will hang over Republicans this cycle and into 2024.

“The GOP congressional leadership wants to focus on Joe Biden, while Donald Trump keeps inserting himself into the picture,” said Brad Bannon, a longtime Democratic Party consultant. “Trump’s Constant Visibility Hurdles Republican Victory.”