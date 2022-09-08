New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The FBI is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the whereabouts of Michael James Pratt, the bureau’s most recent most wanted fugitive.

Pratt, a 39-year-old New Zealand citizen, co-owns the San Diego-based pornography website GirlsDoPorn.com and is charged with coercion, fraud and coercive sex trafficking, as well as child pornography production and sex trafficking. According to, coercion, fraud and coercion of minors Department of Justice .

“This was a heinous crime that has devastated the victims,” ​​U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman said in a statement Wednesday. “The US Attorney’s Office is committed to fighting all forms of sex trafficking. Today’s announcement is another important step in our commitment to bring Michael Pratt back to San Diego to face these charges and bring justice to the victims of these crimes.”

Girlsdoporn co-owner Matthew Isaac Wolfe, 40, of New Zealand, pleaded guilty in July to conspiracy to commit sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion, as well as conspiracy to commit sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion, which carries a life sentence. .

Porn site owner forced 100 women to make videos he said he wouldn’t post online: DOJ

Wolf admitted to coercing about 100 “models” between the ages of 18 and 23 to make the videos, which would not be shared in the United States, and then posted them on the US website Girlsdoporn for public viewing. He also said he trained the cameraman and co-defendant Theodore Gee on how to shoot the videos — the training included a lesson on how to tell the women in the videos that they would not be posted on the Internet.

Jerry Harris Child Pornography Case: ‘Cheer’ Star Sentenced to 12 Years in Federal Prison

Wolff admitted at the time that Pratt also ran a website called pornwikileaks.com with information and social media accounts of some of the women depicted. The website was dedicated to “revealing” the true identities of the women appearing in those sex videos, which “caused victims to suffer severe harassment,” the DOJ said in a press release.

Pratt is accused of participating in a conspiracy to recruit young women and girls to engage in commercial sex acts through the use of force, deception and coercion. He did so by telling women and girls to pay $3,000 to $5,000 for a day of pornographic video shoots. In some instances, however, Pratt and his assistants apparently locked women in rooms until videotaped and forced some women to perform sexual acts that they initially denied, according to the FBI.

Online porn should be banned and it is long overdue

Pratt is alleged to have made $17 million from his sex trafficking schemes.

Next

Image 1 of 2

previous

Image 2 of 2

Click here to get the Fox News app

According to the FBI, the 39-year-old has ties to or may visit New Zealand, Australia, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Turkey, Singapore, Japan, Chile, Croatia and France.

“Finding Pratt is a high priority for the FBI,” Stacey Moy, special agent in charge of the FBI’s San Diego field office, said Wednesday. “Michael James Pratt preyed on young women and girls and coerced or coerced them through threats and deception to participate in pornographic videos. Wherever he goes, he engages in dangerous and deceptive practices, and we will not back down until justice is served.”

Authorities are asking anyone with information about Pratt to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.