An off-duty Federal Bureau of Investigation police officer was involved in the Saturday afternoon shooting in Washington, DC.

An FBI spokesman said the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. Saturday on I-295 North in Washington, DC.

A spokesperson said the agency is investigating the incident.

“The FBI is reviewing a shooting involving an off-duty FBI police officer that occurred on Interstate 295 North in Washington, DC on Saturday, August 27th at 1:30 p.m. “The review process is thorough and objective and is being conducted as expeditiously as possible under the circumstances,” an FBI spokesperson said.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police Department said no injuries were reported in the shooting.

Accordingly, pictures from the scene show multiple bullet holes in the windshield of the car Fox 5.

I-295 North was closed for a time Saturday but has since reopened.