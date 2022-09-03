New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The FBI has issued a warning to a man who plans to protest the US Open as part of an anti-vaccination mandate manifesto.

The man, identified as Virpal Singh Mahil, 36, tried to cross the border from Canada to New York on August 26, but was initially turned back by border officials who found marijuana gummy bears in his vehicle.

But Mahil, who is from Ontario, evaded authorities by driving into oncoming traffic to force his way into the United States.

The FBI New York Joint Task Force said Mahil had a “New World Order” manifesto and told border officials he planned to protest at the US Open because he was angry about vaccination mandates.

Novak Djokovic, who last won the tournament in 2018 and will reach the final in 2021, will not participate in this year’s tournament as he has not been vaccinated against COVID-19. Mahil mentioned on Reddit that he was discussing his plans to visit the tournament.

Authorities tracked Mahil to Ulster County, but lost track of him after he entered Manhattan, according to NBC News.

Local police issued parking tickets for the woman’s white Honda Civic in Chelsea on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, but a search for the vehicle on Friday was unsuccessful.

Law enforcement said they did not believe Mahil had weapons or planned any attack, but his actions at the border prompted an alert to the FBI as a precaution.

The FBI described Mahil as South Asian, six feet tall and about 181 pounds. His car’s Ontario license plate number is CHTL133.

The FBI did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.