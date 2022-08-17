New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Federal prosecutors are investigating an Atlanta-based black extremist group that preaches violence against the US government as part of a broader criminal investigation, according to a report.

The Black Hammer Party, which engaged in arming and recruiting homeless men, is being jointly investigated by the FBI and the Fayetteville, Georgia Police Department for possible charges of weapons and drug crimes, kidnapping and human trafficking, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Black Hammer leader Augustus Claudius Romain Jr., 36, also known as Gazie Kodjo, and a top lieutenant, Javier, 21, cited a report from Fayetteville police street gang investigator Diana Snider, who took the stand during the trial for Keno. and Rushin regarding sexual harassment.

Snyder testified that she read a newspaper article about the Black Hammer Party months earlier, at the same time she was approached by the FBI about moving investigations into the terrorist group to the Atlanta suburb of Fayetteville. Although no charges have yet been filed in that investigation, she told the court, the group is under scrutiny for arming homeless men and aggressive tactics targeting college students for donations near Woodruff Park in downtown Atlanta.

Rudy Giuliani Arrives at Georgia Courthouse for Ordered Testimony in Trump Criminal Probe

According to a recent unsealed federal indictment in Tampa, Florida, Romain and the Black Hammer Party were involved in an alleged scheme with a Russian national with ties to the Kremlin aimed at stoking dissent in the US by paying fringe groups to protest and infiltrate local politics. movements.

In addition to the Atlanta-based Black Hammer Party, the indictment names other groups in Florida and California.

Romain and Rushin are being held without bond on charges of kidnapping, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, conspiracy to commit a felony and participating in street gang activity after the alleged recruit to their organization dialed 911 to report being trapped in the home’s garage.

During Tuesday’s hearing, conspiracy charges were dropped against both, but Romain was charged with forcibly sodomizing one of the alleged victims.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Snider testified that Romaine was under investigation for using sex as a way to gain rank in the Black Hammer Party, and authorities were investigating three other kidnappings linked to the same house. One victim claimed he was sexually assaulted at gunpoint after Romain refused an 8 p.m. bedtime order, prompting the group to rise early the next morning to protest.