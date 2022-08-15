FBI, Homeland Security warn of threats to law enforcement after Trump investigation

Toggle caption Jose Luis Magana/AP

The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security have warned of an increased threat to federal law enforcement following the FBI’s court-authorized search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home last week.

The agencies released a joint intelligence bulletin Friday, according to a person familiar with the document, saying federal agents visited Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club and Fla. after executing a search warrant at a residence in Palm Beach here.

Trump, his political allies and the conservative media have condemned the FBI and the search, even though it was approved by a federal judge. And he has also hit back at Trump’s claim that he is being targeted for political reasons.

Trump supporters, including many Republican lawmakers, echoed those claims and sharply criticized the FBI and Justice Department. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, for example, accused the department of being a political weapon.

Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher have both pushed back against the charges.

In his only public comments since the discovery, Garland called the attacks “baseless” and said the people working at the FBI and Justice Department were “dedicated, patriotic public servants.”

Separately, Wray said the attacks on the FBI’s integrity “undermine respect for the rule of law and are a grave insult to the men and women who have sacrificed so much to protect others.”

He also said that violence and threats against law enforcement are “deeply concerning to all Americans.”

The Joint Intelligence Bulletin cited an incident last week in Cincinnati, Ohio, where an armed man attempted to attack an FBI field office. He then fled and was later shot dead by the police.

Over the weekend, meanwhile, a small group of armed Trump supporters protested outside the FBI field office in Phoenix, Arizona. The demonstration was peaceful and ended without incident.

A federal judge in Florida on Friday quashed a search warrant and asset recovery from the Mar-a-Lago search. It revealed that the agents seized documents classified as Secret, Top Secret as well as some at the highest level of TS/SCI.

The warrant indicates that investigators are looking into possible violations of three laws, including those that fall under the Espionage Act.