A new discovery has been made in the fatal “Rust” shooting involving Alec Baldwin.

According to ABC News, it has obtained a copy FBI’s Forensic ReportA gun used on a New Mexico movie set would not fire without pulling the trigger.

The FBI conducted an accidental discharge test and found the gun used to shoot cinematographer Halina Hutchins “couldn’t be fired without pulling the trigger,” according to the outlet.

45 Colt caliber F.lli Pietta single-action revolver with the hammer in the quarter and half-cock positions, testing showed that the gun would not fire without pulling the trigger.

When the hammer is in the fully cocked position, according to the outlet, “fire cannot be fired without pulling the trigger while the working internals are intact and functional”.

In December, Baldwin, who had a gun on set, told ABC News he had not fired the weapon. “Trigger not pulled,” Baldwin said. “I didn’t pull the trigger.”

Almost 10 months since the fatal “Rust” shooting, The Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office received a full forensic report from the FBI leading up to Hutchins’ death.

Santa Fe sheriff’s detectives received the forensic reports completed by the FBI on August 2, according to a press release. They are then forwarded “for review” to the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator (OMI).

“OMI has advised the Sheriff’s Office that these forensic reports are necessary to finalize their investigation,” the release reads. The sheriff’s office received “official OMI reports” on Wednesday.

Detectives with the Suffolk County Police Department’s Homicide and Computer Crimes Unit in New York are still actively assisting the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office in obtaining and processing Alec Baldwin’s phone records, according to the release.

“The District Attorney’s Office is working with Suffolk County PD and Baldwin’s attorney to obtain phone records,” Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said. “Once Suffolk County PD completes its agency assistance and forwards those records to New Mexico law enforcement, our detectives will need to thoroughly review those phone records for evidentiary purposes.”

After the phone records are obtained, as well as the official OMI and forensic reports are reviewed, the Santa Fe Sheriff’s investigative case is forwarded to the District Attorney for review and eventual final charging decisions.