FBI Director Christopher Wray on Wednesday pushed back against social media threats against him and other law enforcement officials, following his agency’s unprecedented search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

On Monday, the FBI executed a “raid” on Trump’s Florida home, and social media posts that night criticized the incident and accused the bureau of being politicized in nature. Some of the messages called for violence against Wray, mass insurrection and even civil war.

“I’m always concerned about threats to law enforcement,” Wray said Wednesday, condemning the posts. “No matter who you’re upset with, violence against law enforcement is not the answer.”

He called the threats “deplorable and dangerous”.

The comments came after Wray offered remarks about the FBI’s focus on cybersecurity after a news conference at the agency’s field office in Omaha, Nebraska.

In a press release, Wray declined to comment further or answer any questions about why FBI agents spent hours Monday at Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida resort. This is the first time in US history that the FBI has conducted such a search of a former president’s residence.

Since Monday, several messages have appeared on Twitter, Gab and Truth Social calling for violence across the country.

Officials monitoring the posts noted a significant increase in death threats targeting Attorney General Merrick Garland, Wray and FBI agents, sources told Fox News.

Both Garland and Wray travel with armed security.

A post on Gab reads, “All it takes is one call. And millions will take back this country. It’ll be over in less than 2 weeks.”

Another said, “Get it on! This unelected, lawless regime has crossed the line with their GESTAPO raid! It’s long past time to purge the Lib Socialist filth from American society!”

Trump and several Republicans have demanded answers from the FBI and Justice Department about why the searches were conducted and what property was seized.

“These are dark times for our nation as my beautiful home in Palm Beach, Florida, Mar-a-Lago, was invaded and occupied by a large number of FBI agents,” Trump said in an email to Save America on Tuesday. Political Action Committee.

“The nation deserves a thorough and immediate explanation of what led to the events of Monday,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Tuesday. “Attorney General Garland and the Department of Justice should have already provided answers to the American people and should do so immediately.”

Republican Senator Rand Paul said the “attack” could lead to Garland’s impeachment if an investigation finds he abused his office.

“Without question, I think the order that allowed the invasion of Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago should be revealed. The full investigation will have to wait until November,” Paul said on “Fox & Friends.” “I’ve never been a fan of overuse of impeachment, but I think there should be an investigation. And if it’s warranted, it should look at whether the attorney general abused his office for political gain. I mean. Did they go after a political opponent? I mean, it’s transcendent.”

“No one would have ever imagined that we would use or that a political party would use the FBI to attack their political opponents. Now, this is something that really needs to be investigated. And I’m not surprised. The investigation will lead to abuse of power, which will lead to the impeachment of the Attorney General,” he added.

The raid was part of an investigation into whether Trump took classified documents to Mar-a-Lago, according to people familiar with the matter.

Fox News’ David Spunt and The Associated Press contributed to this report.