FBI Director Ray condemns threats after agency searches Trump home

By printveela editor

-

7
0
FBI Director Christopher Ray during a press conference Wednesday in Omaha, Nebraska.

Charlie Neubergall/AP


Charlie Neubergall/AP

FBI Director Christopher Wray during a press conference Wednesday in Omaha, Nebraska.

Charlie Neubergall/AP

OMAHA, Nebraska. On Wednesday, the FBI director lashed out at supporters of former President Donald Trump who used aggressive rhetoric after his agency searched Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago.

Christopher Wray, who Trump appointed director of the agency in 2017, called the threats circulating online against federal agents and the Justice Department “regrettable and dangerous.”

“I’m always worried about threats to law enforcement,” Ray said. “Violence against law enforcement is not the answer, no matter who you are upset with.”

Ray made the announcement after a press conference during a long-planned visit to the agency’s local office in Omaha, Nebraska, where he discussed the FBI’s focus on cybersecurity. He declined to answer questions about Monday’s hours-long search by FBI agents of Trump’s resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

It’s been easy to find threats and calls to arms on the corners of the internet favored by right-wing extremists since Trump himself announced the raid on his Florida home. Reactions included the ubiquitous “Lock and Load” and calls for the assassination of federal agents and even U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland.

On Gab, a social networking site popular with white supremacists and anti-Semites, one poster named Steven said he was waiting for a “call” for an armed revolution.

“All it takes is one call. And millions are arming themselves and will return this country. Everything will be over in less than 2 weeks, ”the message says.

Another Gab poster pleaded with others, “Let’s get started! This unelected, illegal regime crossed the line with their GESTAPO raid! It is high time to cleanse American society of the liberal socialist filth!”

Monday’s search of Trump’s residence is part of an investigation into whether Trump took secret records from the White House to his Florida residence, according to people familiar with the matter. The Justice Department was investigating possible mishandling of classified information as the National Archives and Records Administration said it received 15 boxes of White House documents from Mar-a-Lago earlier this year, including documents containing classified information.

