Exclusive: House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik and other top-ranking House-level Republicans are demanding accountability from FBI Director Chris Wray for using a taxpayer-funded government plane to fly him to his vacation home in New York.

Rep. Elise Stefanik, RN.Y., House Committee on Oversight and Reform ranking member James Comer, R-Ky. And Mike Turner, R-Ohio, a member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Rankings, sent a letter to Wray on Monday.

“We are writing to ensure the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) use of government aircraft and compliance with applicable federal regulations and requirements,” said the letter, first obtained by Fox News Digital. “We have questions about whether you are properly reimbursing federal taxpayers for your personal travel on government aircraft.”

During a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing with Wray last week, Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, asked the FBI director to stay longer to answer additional questions. However, Wray abandoned the investigation and flew to his vacation home using the FBI’s Gulfstream 550 jet, which was originally intended for counterintelligence operations.

Grassley said during the hearing: “We heard half an hour ago that you were supposed to leave at 1:30…Is there any reason we can’t accommodate them for 21 minutes?”

Wray responded to Grassley, “Senator, I’ve got a flight to get out of here, and I understand we’re going to finish at 1:30, so that’s how we end up where we are.”

The senator responded by asking if Wray could keep the extra time and mentioned that the director had a private plane. Despite being asked, Wray walks away from the trial.

“You boarded the FBI’s Gulfstream 550 jet, an agency flight originally intended for counterterrorism use, for a one-hour, 12-minute trip to Saranac Lake. Additionally, you reportedly made a similar personal visit to the government. Flight on June 2 and June 5, 2022,” House Republicans said in their statement. The letter continued.

“Although certain federal officials are permitted to use government aircraft for personal or political use, these expenses must be reimbursed. According to the Government Accountability Office (GAO), past FBI directors have used government aircraft for personal use. These former officials are reimbursed to federal taxpayers at a commercial rate, which is the government’s Thousands of dollars less than the cost of operating the aircraft. Reimbursement payments for personal travel are made to the FBI Finance Division, which deposits the funds with the Treasury Department,” the letter stated.

Office of Management and Budget (OMB) guidance states that government aircraft are authorized only for “official purposes” and are authorized outside of official travel only when commercial air is unavailable or too costly.

Lawmakers are asking for documents related to Wray’s government flight and an accounting of the cost to taxpayers by Aug. 29.

According to the GAO, Wray was required to make reimbursement payments for personal travel to the FBI’s finance division, which then transferred the funds to the Treasury Department.

Travel on government aircraft must be documented and kept for two years, including the flight manifest and route flown.

The FBI did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment on the letter.