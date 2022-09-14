New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Senior Justice Department and FBI officials said Thursday that three Iranians have been indicted on cyber-related charges after a ransomware scheme hit critical US infrastructure.

Officials have not released the names of the Iranian criminals and said they are still living in Iran.

The three accused are not believed to be working on behalf of the Iranian government, but have ties to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard – considered a terrorist organization by the US.

Senior DOJ and FBI officials told reporters Wednesday that the raid was a purely profit-driven “side job” and was carried out with “impunity.”

Local governments, state governments, transportation companies, aerospace, power utility companies and even a domestic violence shelter were among those targeted in the attack, according to DOJ officials.

Officials did not clarify the extent of the cyber attacks or whether the attack caused power outages.

The investigation is ongoing.

