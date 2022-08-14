New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A bulletin from the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Bureau of Investigations has been sent to law enforcement agencies warning of increased threats following the FBI’s execution of a search warrant at the Florida estate of former President Trump.

In the days since the warrant was executed, “threats of violence” against FBI and DHS law enforcement, judicial and government personnel have increased, including “one specific threat of a so-called dirty bomb in front of FBI headquarters,” according to the bulletin.

“General calls” for “civil war” and “armed rebellion” have also increased in recent days on social media.

The bulletin noted that many of the threats included references to the claim of stealing the 2020 election, as well as other perceived claims of government overreach.

According to the bulletin, many of the threats were specific, saying, “The FBI and DHS have identified several specific threats and calls to target and kill judicial law enforcement and government officials involved in the Palm Beach search, including a federal judge. Palm Beach has approved a search warrant.”

The Bulletin cited an August 11 incident in which “the FBI attempted to force their way into the Cincinnati field office.” The man, Ricky Schiffer Jr., allegedly fled the scene when officers responded and got into a standoff with law enforcement officers and FBI agents. He was shot dead after a six-hour standoff.

Agents from the FBI executed a search warrant on Trump’s Florida estate on Monday and seized items, including 11 sets of materials classified as classified, as well as some classified as classified.

In a post on TruthSocial after the public release of the warrant on Friday, Trump claimed that the documents taken by federal agents were “all classified.”

“Number one, it’s all declassified. Number two, they don’t have to ‘seize’ anything. They can do whatever they want without playing politics and breaking into Mar-a-Lago. It’s in secure storage. An additional lock was added at their request…” Trump said. “They can have them whenever they want—including a long time ago. All they have to do is ask. The bigger issue is what they are going to do with the 33 million pages of documents, many of which are classified. Has President Obama been to Chicago?”

The National Archives and Records Administration said in a press release President Obama There is no control over presidential records from his administration.

Fox News’ Jacqui Heinrich contributed to this report.