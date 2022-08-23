New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The FBI arrested a Tennessee Republican state lawmaker and his former chief of staff Tuesday morning following an indictment charging him in a bribery and kickback conspiracy.

A federal grand jury on Monday indicted Tennessee state Rep. Glenn Casada, 63, of Franklin, Tennessee, and his former chief of staff, Cade Cothren, 35, of Nashville, for running a fraudulent mailing program intended to personally enrich themselves. The Department of Justice said.

Both were arrested Tuesday morning by FBI agents at their homes.

They are scheduled to make an initial appearance before a US magistrate judge later Tuesday.

The 20-count indictment comes after a months-long federal corruption investigation and represents the first time in state history that a current or former Tennessee Speaker of the House has been indicted, according to The Tennessean. Casada, once one of the state General Assembly’s most powerful Republicans, did not seek re-election this year and resigned as House speaker in 2019 after he was accused of exchanging explicit and racist text messages with Cothren while he was her chief of staff.

The FBI raided Casada’s home and offices in January 2021, and in March of this year, lawmakers and legislative staff received grand jury subpoenas in connection with the corruption probe. In March, another Tennessee state legislator, Rep. Robin Smith, who resigned after being implicated in a wire fraud scheme involving Casada, pleaded guilty to federal charges.

Beginning in October 2019, while Casada represented Tennessee House District 63, Cothren and another unnamed co-conspirator – also a member of the Tennessee House of Representatives – engaged in a fraudulent scheme to enrich themselves by exploiting the official position of Casada and the other co-conspirator. Legislators have approved “Phoenix Solutions” as the state’s mailer program vendor to provide constitutional mail services to members of the Tennessee General Assembly.

According to the 20-count indictment unsealed Tuesday, Casada, Cothren and another co-conspirator attempted to obtain state funds for Phoenix Solutions, Casada’s political consulting business, and a political consulting business owned by another co-conspirator. It was further alleged that this was part of a conspiracy by Casada and the other conspirators to enrich themselves by receiving bribes and kickbacks from Cothren in exchange for Phoenix Solutions’ approval as a mailer program vendor.

The indictment alleges that Casada and other conspirators told members of the Tennessee General Assembly that Phoenix Solutions was run by a man named “Matthew Phoenix,” a veteran political consultant who previously worked at a Washington, DC-based consulting firm.

In reality, Cothren operated Phoenix Solutions and Casada, Cothren and the other conspirator knew that “Matthew Phoenix” was a fictitious person and secretly profited from the fraudulent venture.

Casada, Cothren and the other co-conspirators concealed their involvement in Phoenix Solutions by submitting fake invoices to the State of Tennessee under the names of political consulting companies owned by Casada and the other co-conspirators. Phoenix Solutions through the bank accounts of these companies.

In 2020, those companies and Phoenix Solutions received about $51,947 from the state in payments associated with the mailer program, according to the Justice Department.

Casada and Cothren were charged with theft from programs that received federal funds; bribery and kickbacks in connection with programs receiving federal funds; Honest Services Wire Fraud; and conspiracy to commit money laundering. The indictment also charges Casada and Cothren with using a fictitious name to defraud; theft related to programs receiving federal funds; eight counts of money laundering; six counts of honest services wire fraud; and two counts of bribery and kickbacks.

The indictment also includes a forfeiture charge in which the United States seeks to recover all proceeds of crime, including a money judgment representing the value of the proceeds of any indictable offense. If convicted, Casada and Cothren each face up to 20 years in prison.