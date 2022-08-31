New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

After top FBI agent Timothy Thibault resigned last week following criticism over alleged bias in his handling of the investigation into Hunter Biden’s laptop, some rank-and-file personnel are calling for Director Christopher Wray’s resignation, according to a report.

“I’m listening [FBI personnel] They feel the director has lost control of the bureau,” Kurt Szydak, an attorney representing FBI whistleblowers, told The Washington Times. “They’re saying, ‘How does this guy live? He leaves. He has to leave.

Szydak said agents tell him they have “lost confidence” in Rye. “All Wray has to do is go in and say we need more training and we’re doing things about it, or we’re not going to put up with it.”

Szydak told the New York Post that he left his job as an FBI agent last March after nearly 25 years because of alleged politicization at the top and FBI leaders not being held accountable.

He was nominated by President Trump in 2017 after firing then-Director James Comey.

FBI whistleblowers said in the disclosures that Wray often failed to act after being notified of problems at the bureau, including claims he was forced to sign false affidavits and claims of sexual harassment, according to the Times.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, accused Thibault earlier this year of “behavior inappropriate” for his extensive efforts to shut down the Hunter Biden investigation during the 2020 election, according to CBS News.

“[T]”The allegations he brought to my office indicate that there was a plan among certain FBI officials to falsify defamatory information connected to Hunter Biden to turn it into false information,” Grassley said at the time.

In a statement to the Times, the FBI said: “The men and women of the FBI work hard every day to protect the American people and uphold the Constitution. All employees are held to the highest standards of professional and ethical conduct, and we expect them to exercise due process, rigor and objectivity in the performance of their duties.” Focus. Allegations of misconduct are taken seriously and referred to the investigative division or the appropriate investigative agency. In fact, the FBI has 37,000 employees who do their best to keep our nation safe by fighting violent crime, preventing terrorist attacks, and protecting America from espionage and cyber threats. Daily support.

The FBI did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment overnight.