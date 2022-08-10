closer
Florida attorney general on FBI raid: ‘We are not a dictatorship’

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody discusses the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago

FBI agents, as well as US Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Chris Wray, are facing death threats in the wake of the raid on former President Trump’s residence in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, according to sources speaking to Fox. News.

Authorities monitoring social media posts noted a significant increase in death threats directed at agents, Wray and Garland. These threats are reported to continue online at a steady pace.

FBI/DOJ security procedures are not made public, and both Garland and Wray travel with armed security. However, Fox News is said to be in talks to increase their security.

Meanwhile, members of the federal law enforcement community around the country began to privately grow frustrated with Garland, the nation’s chief law enforcement officer.

Trump condemned the FBI for the court-sanctioned Mar-a-Lago raid and Garland’s big mistake

President Biden, attending via teleconference, watches as Attorney General Merrick Garland attends a meeting of the Task Force on Reproductive Healthcare Access during an August 3, 2022 event at the White House Complex.

FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on oversight of the Federal Bureau of Investigation at the Hart Building, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022.

The attorney general has been silent since the search of the former president’s Florida home and, according to sources, is more frustrated with Garland than Wray.

Former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

Wray oversees the FBI, but the FBI falls under the Department of Justice umbrella, and Garland is the ultimate decision maker.

