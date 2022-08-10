New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

FBI agents, as well as US Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Chris Wray, are facing death threats in the wake of the raid on former President Trump’s residence in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, according to sources speaking to Fox. News.

Authorities monitoring social media posts noted a significant increase in death threats directed at agents, Wray and Garland. These threats are reported to continue online at a steady pace.

FBI/DOJ security procedures are not made public, and both Garland and Wray travel with armed security. However, Fox News is said to be in talks to increase their security.

Meanwhile, members of the federal law enforcement community around the country began to privately grow frustrated with Garland, the nation’s chief law enforcement officer.

Trump condemned the FBI for the court-sanctioned Mar-a-Lago raid and Garland’s big mistake

The attorney general has been silent since the search of the former president’s Florida home and, according to sources, is more frustrated with Garland than Wray.

Wray oversees the FBI, but the FBI falls under the Department of Justice umbrella, and Garland is the ultimate decision maker.