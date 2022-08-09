FBI agents defend agency after search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home – LIVE UPDATES

The FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, which included an apparent search of a safe, sparked widespread backlash in Washington as Republicans criticized the agency.

Here’s the latest on what we know:

Why did they search his house?: Two people familiar with the search told USA TODAY that the action comes after Trump allegedly removed documents from his Mar-a-Lago property from the White House when his term ended.

In February, the National Archives said it had approached the Justice Department about Trump’s removal of classified material from the White House. An Atlanta-area grand jury is hearing testimony in an investigation into whether Trump tried to interfere in the 2020 election. And the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riots completed its first round of hearings last month. Politically motivated?: As Republicans charged that the FBI search was an attempt by President Joe Biden’s administration to target a political opponent, an organization representing FBI agents defended the agency’s work.

As Republicans charged that the FBI search was an attempt by President Joe Biden’s administration to target a political opponent, an organization representing FBI agents defended the agency’s work. Republicans vowed to investigate: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. And others in his caucus have vowed to investigate the Justice Department should Republicans take control of Congress in November.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. And others in his caucus have vowed to investigate the Justice Department should Republicans take control of Congress in November. What not to say: The Justice Department had no comment on the findings.

Maloney among Dems defending FBI search of Trump home

As Donald Trump and Republicans blasted the FBI for the search of his Mar-a-Lago home, Democrats defended the raid as proper law enforcement action.

“Presidents have a solemn duty to protect America’s national security, and allegations that former President Trump jeopardized our security by mishandling classified information warrant the utmost scrutiny,” Rep. said Carolyn Maloney, DN.Y., House committee chair. Monitoring and improvement.

Maloney, whose committee is also investigating Trump’s handling of classified information, said “it is clear that the Justice Department should conduct a thorough investigation into President Trump’s potentially serious mishandling of classified information.”

– David Jackson

Ex-AG Gonzales: Search can get approval from ‘higher level’

George W. Alberto Gonzales, a former attorney general in the Bush administration, believed that a law enforcement action of this magnitude would almost certainly involve the sign-off of Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Renney.

“Unless there was a serious breakdown, I have to think this was approved at a high level,” Gonzales said.

In order to move forward with the prosecution, Gonzales said Justice Department officials had to make sure there was “no other way” to get the information.

“It raises a lot of questions that should be considered: Why do you need to take action? Why now? What has been done to get the information short of discovery? Was there any concern that the documents might have been destroyed?

– Kevin Johnson

Trump will dine with conservative House Republicans in New Jersey on Tuesday

Donald Trump will huddle with a group of House Republicans on Tuesday, a day after the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida as part of an investigation into his handling of classified material.

Trump will dine with a dozen members of the House Republican Study Committee at his summer home in Bedminster, NJ, an official familiar with the plan said.

Dinners have been planned for weeks, but Trump is expected to discuss his various investigations, the official said.

The Republican Study Committee describes itself as the “conservative caucus of House Republicans” and says it has been “a leading influence on the right since its original founding in 1973.” Rap. Chaired by Jim Banks, R-Ind., the RSC has been a key supporter of Trump.

While planning a meeting with Trump last month, Banks told Breitbart News that his committee “has met with him many times before. We have a very close relationship with him, and the Republican Study Committee believes he is the most effective president in his lifetime. “

– David Jackson

Pelosi weighs in on Mar-a-Lago search

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told NBC’s “Today.” “No one is above the law,” said Tuesday regarding the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s home.

“We believe in the rule of law. This is our country,” Pelosi said. “And no one is above the law. Not even the President of the United States. Not even the former President of the United States.”

On House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s comments about the Mar-a-Lago search and “immediate oversight” of the Justice Department if Republicans win the House, Pelosi said, “Whatever the leader says is probably passive.”

– Goodbye my friend

FBI Agent Organization: Agents act with ‘integrity and professionalism’

An organization representing FBI agents on Tuesday defended the agency’s work as former President Donald Trump and his allies called the search of his Mar-a-Lago home politically motivated.

“FBI special agents perform their investigative duties with integrity and professionalism and are focused on complying with the law and the Constitution,” Brian O’Hare, president of the FBI Agents Association, said in a prepared statement.

O’Hare pointed out that all search warrants are issued by federal district courts or magistrate judges and must follow detailed procedural rules. The agent is also working with Justice Department lawyers on his search warrant, he said.

Under the law, any search would need to be authorized by a federal judge after finding probable cause that a crime has been committed and that evidence of the crime exists in the location to be searched.

Agents conducted a search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, on Monday, two people familiar with the search told USA TODAY that were related to the alleged removal of documents from the White House when Trump’s term ended. 2021.

Trump called the search a “weaponization of the justice system” meant to hurt him politically, a sentiment echoed by his Republican allies in the hours after the search was made public.

“It’s prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the justice system, and an attack by radical left Democrats who don’t really want to run for president in 2024, especially based on recent polls, and will do anything to stop Republicans doing the same. In the upcoming midterm elections, conservatives, Trump said in a prepared statement.

– Rick Ruan

Kevin McCarthy warns DOJ, AG Merrick Garland

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Monday that the Justice Department has “reached an intolerable state of weaponized politicization,” and promised new investigations into the department if Republicans regain control of the House in the midterm elections.

“Attorney General (Merrick) Garland, save your documents and clear your calendar,” McCarthy tweeted.

Rap. Jim Jordan, Sen. Ted Cruz reacts

In an appearance on Fox News, Rap. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler, DN.Y., Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray should be called before the committee as early as Friday to answer questions about the discovery.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said President Joe Biden’s administration is using the department to target its political enemies. Also The New York Times reported Monday Nor did White House officials have advance notice of the search.

Reaction:Trump loyalists descend on Mar-a-Lago as news breaks of FBI search

Republican governors jumped to Trump’s defense

Republican governors also rushed to Trump’s defense on Monday, Including Florida Governor Ron DeSantisWidely seen as Trump’s biggest challenge for the 2024 presidential nomination.

“He’s been around since President Trump as a candidate, as president, and now as a former president.” South Dakota Governor Christie Noem tweeted. “To use the criminal justice system in this way is un-American.”