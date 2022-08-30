New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

FBI agent accused of bias in handling probe into Hunter Biden’s laptop resigns.

FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Timothy Thibault is no longer with the bureau, Fox News has learned. Thibault retired over the weekend, according to a source familiar with the matter. He walked out of the building on Friday, which is standard procedure, according to the source.

Thibault’s name has been in the news with accusations and accusations of trying to interfere with the Hunter Biden investigation.

Senate Judiciary Ranking Member Chuck Grassley named Thibault in a July 18 letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland. Grassley cited whistleblowers who alleged political bias from high-ranking officials, including Thibault.

According to Grassley, DOJ and FBI employees must follow strict factual assessment guidelines to open an investigation, and whistleblowers say Thibault did not follow these guidelines.

FMR FED Prosecutor: DOJ Reviewing Trump Docs on Their Own ‘Almost Like They Asked for License to Be Sloppy’

“As you know, Assistant Special Agent in Charge Tim Thibault is not the only politically biased FBI agent in the Washington Field Office,” Grassley wrote. “The FBI will answer to Congress and the American people,” he said.

During a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing earlier this month, FBI Director Christopher Wray called the whistleblowers’ allegations “deeply troubling.” He promises that whistleblowers will be protected and Thibault will be removed from his supervisory role.

Thibault is one of 13 assistant special agents in charge of the Washington field office. He was not involved in any way in the FBI raid on former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate earlier this month.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Fox News reached out to Grassley’s office and the FBI for comment, but did not hear back prior to publication.