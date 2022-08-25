FBI: 5 Militia Members Charged with Attack on Capitol

Five Florida men affiliated with the “B Squad” militia group have been arrested for allegedly joining a mob attack on the US Capitol. Federal officials said Wednesday that President Joe Biden has disrupted Congress from certifying his 2020 election victory.

According to an FBI agent’s affidavit, members of the “B Squad” attacked the Capitol on January 6, 2021, dressed in riot gear and armed with metal batons, knives, chemical spray and walking sticks. Mob members joined the crowd in a “hew-ho” push against police officers trying to secure the tunnel on Lower West Terrace, the affidavit said.

After more than two hours of violence inside the tunnel, authorities eventually repelled the crowd. On January 6, more than 100 policemen were injured at the Capitol.

According to the FBI, all five defendants were self-identified followers of the “Three Percent” militia movement, which refers to the myth that only 3% of Americans fought in the Revolutionary War against the British. The men were members of the Guardians of Freedom and a subgroup called the “B Squad,” according to an FBI agent’s affidavit.

The four were indicted on charges of interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder. They are Benjamin Cole, 38, of Leesburg; John Edward Crowley, 50, of Windermere; Brian Preller, 33, of Mount Dora; and Jonathan Rockholt, 38, of Palm Coast.

They and a fifth defendant — Tyler Bensch, 20, of Casselberry — were also charged with misdemeanor counts of entering and remaining in a prohibited building or grounds and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds.

Crowley, Rockholt and Bensch were arrested in Florida, where a federal magistrate judge ordered their release after their initial court appearance on Wednesday. Attorneys for the three men did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment.

Cole was arrested in Louisville, Kentucky. Court records did not immediately list an attorney for him.

Preller was arrested in Hardwick, Vermont and ordered released after his initial court appearance in Rutland. An attorney for Preller declined to comment on the allegations.

A flyer sent to “B Squad” members two weeks before the riots advertised a “March for Trump” bus trip to Washington for a Jan. 6 “Stop the Steel” rally, according to the affidavit. It said the flyer encouraged members of the Guardians of Freedom to “deploy” and help protect people at a rally where then-President Donald Trump addressed a group of supporters.

A man identified by the FBI only as the “B Leader” coordinated the group’s travel from Florida to Washington and reserved a block of rooms at a hotel near the Capitol. He, the five defendants charged in the complaint and about 40 other “B Squad” members stayed on the same floor of the hotel during the riots, the FBI said. According to the affidavit, the “B Leader”, who was not one of the five arrested, also spoke at a rally on January 5, 2021 in Washington’s Freedom Plaza.

More than 850 people have been charged with federal crimes related to their conduct on January 6. The Justice Department has charged more than 260 defendants with assault or obstruction of law enforcement at the Capitol.

About 400 capital riot defendants have pleaded guilty or been convicted by a judge or jury after trials. More than 240 people were sentenced, nearly half of whom were sentenced to prison terms ranging from seven days to seven years.

For complete coverage of the Capitol riots, go to https://www.apnews.com/capitol-siege