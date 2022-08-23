New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Dr. Two of Anthony Fauci’s biggest critics are lashing out at his announced retirement, vowing that leaving his government post will not stop his research into handling the coronavirus pandemic, and his involvement in funding research at the Wuhan lab. Tell me where the virus originated.

Fox News Digital, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Sen. In interviews with Ron Johnson, R-Wis., Fauci was not surprised by Monday’s announcement that he would retire in December and argued that he was making a deliberate decision. to leave after the November midterm elections, when Republicans are expected to take control of Congress.

“I don’t think it’s a coincidence that he decided to step down right after the election,” Paul said. “I think he, like a lot of people, will have Republicans take over at least one house of Congress and impeach him for wrongdoing.”

“I think the source of epidemics and pandemics should be explored. It has not been investigated so far. And I think the evidence from the lab is overwhelming,” he added. “This is Dr. Fauci’s lab, personally funded by the NIH, personally approved, and this is research that was never brought up for consideration by the Pandemic Virus Committee.”

Pandemic politics: Fauci was applauded, booed when he announced his departure

Johnson echoed Paul’s sentiment on the timing of Fauci’s departure and called it a “miserable failure” to manage the many global health crises during his decades in office.

“It doesn’t surprise me one bit,” he said. “I interpret that as Dr. Fauci trying to get out of Dodge… that’s the simplest explanation.”

“I think he’s done immeasurable harm to his position, not only during the Covid response, which I think has been a miserable failure, but I would argue during the entire response to AIDS,” he said, referring to Fauci’s role in the US government. Response to the AIDS epidemic in the 1980s.

Fauci tried to “cover up” the National Institutes of Health’s role in funding coronavirus research before the pandemic, and the 81-year-old senators asked the two senators if they would do the research if Republicans were to take control of the Senate. Where the coronavirus originated and if US funding played a role.

Conservatives, politicians and more react to Anthony Fauci’s takedown: ‘Blueprint for what not to do’

“Without a doubt,” Johnson said when asked about the possibility of a Senate investigation.

Paul went into more detail, stressing that prospective research is needed to examine why funding for research in China has not been questioned, given the level of risk involved.

“I think so [Fauci] Cut us down on this oversight. I think he’s trying to cover up anything NIH has to do with that lab in Wuhan, worse than letting the country down… If the Republicans take over the Senate, I’m the chairman of the committee, I’ll subpoena Dr. Fauci. , I will subpoena all records. We’re going to get to the bottom of where this virus came from,” Paul said.

However, Johnson and Paul split on whether Fauci was politically responsible for President Biden, given the sharp criticism he has received from Democrats and Republicans since the pandemic began.

Johnson argued that Fauci maintained the support of the “mainstream media” throughout the pandemic, which included what he called the “COVID cartel.”

“One of the reasons our response to COVID has failed so badly is the Covid cartel, which is the Biden administration, the federal health agencies, people like Fauci, the pharmaceutical companies, the legacy corporate media, and then the legacy social. media giants,” he said.

“It’s the cartel that pushed misinformation, that censored accurate information, that was responsible for the pathetic, failed response. So the mainstream media, big tech, social media giants, they’re supporting Fauci,” he added.

SEN John Kennedy says Republicans will go after Dr. FAUCI if they take Congress

Fauci is a liability for Biden “without question,” Paul argued.

“He was on every side of every issue. He came up with two masks, three masks, cloth masks – a lot of proposals that didn’t make sense,” he said. “He’s been telling us for a long time that it doesn’t matter if you already have Covid, but in reality, the best protection for anyone is to already have the disease.”

“I think he has politicized his position. I think he has also covered up the sources of the virus. I think the lack of judgment and possible misconduct are reasons enough to remove him long ago,” he added.

Fauci will step down in December before the new Congress and newly elected or re-elected senators are sworn in.

Analysts are widely predicting that Republicans will take control of the House of Representatives, but control of the Senate remains a toss-up.