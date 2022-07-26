New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Dr. Anthony Fauci argued on The Hill’s “Rising” show that in 2020 there should be “much tougher restrictions” for asymptomatic people.

On Monday, Fauci appeared on the program to discuss the approach to the BA.5 subvariant of the coronavirus. The conversation quickly turned to past policies on Covid-19 and whether he would have acted differently.

“If I knew in 2020, what I know now, we would have done things a lot differently because we weren’t sure about a lot of things back then,” Fauci said.

Among other things, he also said there should be more restrictions and mask requirements to combat the coronavirus in 2020.

“After two and a half years, we know that anywhere from 50 to 60 percent of the infection is from someone who is asymptomatic, someone who never gets symptoms or someone who is in the pre-symptomatic stage,” Fauci said.

“If we had known then that the artificial nature of the spread in the community would have been very dangerous and there would have been very, very strict restrictions in the sense of physically encouraging people to wear very, very heavy, veils. Distancing or what have you,” he continued.

He later asserted that data proved that masking prevents the transmission of COVID-19, despite earlier controversial statements.

“I think the masking situation is really critical, it would have been different. First of all, we didn’t fully appreciate that a well-fitted K95 or NK95 mask is much better and better to wear than a cloth mask. A good mask, masks are now very good at preventing both acquisition and transmission of infection. The data is very clear,” Fauci said.

He argued that current efforts to bring back mask mandates would be effective depending on the region, though he and the CDC emphasized that mask wearing is not mandatory.

“CDC doesn’t mandate anything. What they do is they make recommendations because at the local level you might have a very different situation in one region of the country or one county or one city or one state in another region, city, or state. And CDC is there to analyze soil conditions and make recommendations. “The reason. Whether something is required is determined at the local level,” Fauci said.

He noted that he “didn’t recommend locking anything down” and argued that some of the criticism against him and the CDC in the larger context was “not fair.”

“Because if you have a fixed, consistent target, then you can start talking about what is your approach, what is your recommendation, is it right or wrong. But when that target keeps changing with new variants, it eludes protection from previous infection. With vaccination, you’re in the real world. “It’s about being flexible and open-minded enough to deal with what’s being dealt with. It’s a very elusive goal,” Fauci said.

Fauci also reiterated that he has an “open mind” to the theory that COVID-19 originated in a laboratory rather than nature.