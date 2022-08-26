New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Citing choices made in the early days of the HIV-AIDS epidemic, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House’s chief medical adviser, cautioned against speculation about a global monkeypox outbreak.

In a piece written in the New England Journal of Medicine, Fauci and Dr. Clifford Lane writes that the epidemiologic pattern of these cases bears a “striking resemblance” to the early cases of HIV/AIDS — including many cases of monkeypox. Outbreaks are found in men who have sex with men.

The researchers noted that evidence suggests that the virus usually spreads from direct wound-to-skin contact and that transmission requires prolonged or repeated exposure.

People can also become infected through contact with infected clothing or bedsheets.

Notably, health officials stress that the virus is not considered a sexually transmitted disease, although they recommend that men at high risk of the disease reduce the number of sexual partners they have and avoid group or anonymous sex.

The pair noted that during the HIV-AIDS epidemic, the microbe that caused the disease was unknown and, unlike today, countermeasures such as vaccines were not available.

“Given how little we know about the epidemiologic characteristics of the current outbreak, it is prudent to note the observation made during the first year of the HIV/AIDS epidemic: ‘…any assumption that it is confined to a particular segment of our society is truly an assumption without scientific basis.’ Therefore, additional detailed epidemiologic and observational cohort studies, serosurveys, and ongoing surveillance for new cases are critical,” urge Fauci and Lane, who serves as NIAID’s deputy director for clinical research and special projects. Fauci is stepping down as White House chief medical adviser and NIAID director in December.

They say the challenge going forward is to ensure effective and equitable availability and distribution of resistance, as well as to conduct the rigorous studies needed to define what constitutes clinical efficacy, identify any potential safety concerns and guide appropriate use.

“The lessons learned during the AIDS and Covid-19 responses will help us develop a more efficient and effective response to monkeypox, and the response to monkeypox will help inform our response to the inevitable next emerging or resurgent infectious disease of pandemic potential,” the pair concluded.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are about 17,000 cases of monkeypox and orthopox virus in the US and 46,724 cases worldwide.

According to the World Health Organization, the number of reported cases worldwide decreased by 21% in the past week.

