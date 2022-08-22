Fauci to step down in December after decades of public service

Enlarge this image toggle signature Sara Silbiger/Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has played a critical role in guiding humanity during the two pandemics of our time, AIDS and COVID-19, announced on Monday that he is stepping down from his position in the federal government.

In December, he will step down as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which he held for 38 years, as well as the head of the NIAID immunoregulation laboratory and the position of chief medical adviser to the president. Joe Biden.

The outspoken scientist and physician was for decades the government’s chief infectious disease physician and one of the few scientists whose name many Americans knew.

Fauci has served seven US presidents and helped the country through numerous health crises. He played an important role in the fight against the AIDS epidemic, starting as a young director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in the early 1980s. He has also taken center stage in a politically fraught response to the nation’s COVID-19 pandemic, and has been both praised and criticized for his “tell it like it is” philosophy.

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, who took over the agency a year after the COVID pandemic, said he relied on Fauci’s advice and praised him for “his ability to explain complex science in simple terms to the American people in order to save lives.”

Fauci’s actions during the AIDS epidemic helped orchestrate the scientific and government response that saved millions of lives. His approach to engaging AIDS activists has also changed the way patients and activists interact with medical science in many diseases.

“Tony Fauci is a really interesting character in the history of the AIDS epidemic,” says John Cohen, journalist The science magazine that wrote book about Fauci’s passionate but ultimately unsuccessful efforts to develop an AIDS vaccine. “He becomes the voice of science, he can translate science into English better than anyone, and he can talk to every president, every congressman, every world leader, and he can talk to patients,” Cohen said in an interview.

These abilities emerged in the early days of the AIDS epidemic, when the Reagan administration tried to downplay or ignore a deadly disease that especially affected gay men and injecting drug users, as well as people with hemophilia who died because their drugs were sourced from infected people. blood products.

Part of Fauci’s strategy was to enlist patients and activists who demanded not only answers, but a quick response from the federal government.

“He was one of the few [powerful people in Washington] who opened his doors to us early to listen and listen to us,” said Peter Staley, co-founder of Act Up New York, a well-known AIDS activist group. “And he was one of the few of us who wasn’t afraid and thought we had something to offer to the table.”

Staley recalls the regular dinners Fauci hosted at the home of a gay man who worked in his office. These dinners “went on for many hours over many bottles of wine and we discussed these matters and sometimes it got really hot,” Staley said. They did not always agree, “but during that period, I came to have a lot of respect for the man.”

AIDS activists insisted on participating in research and sitting at the negotiating table while scientists and government officials figured out how to develop drugs and test vaccines to fight the AIDS epidemic.

Fauci also ran a laboratory at the National Institutes of Health and treated patients throughout his long career, keeping in touch with science as well as the human aspects of infectious disease.

“Tony won the respect of the most angry and frustrated people because they saw him as an ally and because he listened to them and turned them on — he made them part of finding solutions,” Cohen said. And this approach has “drastically changed the way we think about disease, research and patients, not just AIDS.” Breast cancer activists have embraced this collaborative approach, and many other disease advocates have followed suit.

Fauci also played a major role in the George W. Bush administration’s efforts to make AIDS drugs available worldwide. A multi-billion dollar program called the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, or PEPFAR, saved millions of livesprimarily in Africa.

Fauci’s gift for communication has placed him at the center of many public health crises in both Republican and Democratic administrations. These include viral outbreaks ranging from Zika and West Nile disease to the annual flu. To help calm an anxious American public during the 2014 Ebola scare, Fauci stepped up to the cameras and hugged an Ebola patient, nurse Nina Pham, who was being treated at the National Institutes of Health.

“I want to tell you what a great pleasure, and in many ways a privilege, for me and the staff here … to be able to treat, care for and get to know such an unusually courageous and wonderful person. he said in his characteristic Brooklyn accent.

His political acumen has served him well in seven presidential administrations since Ronald Reagan. No other leading federal scientist of our time has held leadership positions for as many years as Fauci.

Fauci even received a cheer from George W. Bush during the 1988 vice presidential debate. The candidates were asked to name their heroes, and Bush included Fauci on his list. “Perhaps you’ve never heard of him,” Bush said. “He is a very good researcher, chief physician of the National Institute[s] health. Work hard, do something about the research on this AIDS disease.”

Fauci’s biggest political issue came during the Trump administration. At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Trump frequently brought Fauci to the White House as a member of the Coronavirus Task Force to attend meetings and press conferences. But as the illness spiraled out of control, the president grew weary of Fauci’s warnings. Fauci has found diplomatic ways to correct the president’s often misguided statements about the coronavirus, such as when Trump questioned whether COVID-19 could be treated with bleach injections or exposing people to ultraviolet light.

Relations came to a head a few days before Election Day 2020, when a crowd at a Trump campaign rally in Opa Loca, Florida began changing “Fire Fauci!” Fire Fauci!”

Trump responded, “Don’t tell anyone, but let me wait a bit after the election. I appreciate the advice. He was wrong about a lot of things,” Trump continued. “He’s a good man, but he was wrong about a lot of things.”

Trump did not fire Fauci, who made several mistakes in the early days of the pandemic.

At first, scientists didn’t fully understand how the virus spread and how to contain it. Initially, Fauci misjudged the extent of the spread of the virus from people who were asymptomatic. He quickly changed his mind as scientists learned more. Like many scientists, he was also unsure of the value of masks early on.

But he has never wavered in his opinion that people need to stop gathering in large numbers, wash their hands, isolate themselves if they are sick, and otherwise take personal responsibility to avoid spreading the virus. These positions earned him the ire of some Americans who felt that public health advice was infringing on their personal freedom. It is also inconsistent with Trump’s false claim that the pandemic is being blown up.

Fauci has amassed a powerful following among people committed to a science-based response to COVID-19. His face has appeared on T-shirts, coffee mugs and yard signs, as well as on Tony Fauci’s doodles. He was even invited to play the ceremonial first pitch at the start of the 2020 Washington Nationals home opener, five months before his 80th birthday.th birthday. Suffice it to say that this happened outside the impact zone (which the president noted among his complaints about Fauci’s actions).

With the election of Joe Biden, Fauci became the president’s chief medical adviser. In the administration’s very first press briefing, Fauci admitted that it was a great relief to work for a president who is serious about science.

“I can tell you that it gives me absolutely no pleasure to be in a situation where I contradict the president,” he said. “So, it was really something that you really felt like you couldn’t say something and there would be no repercussions. The idea that you can come up here and talk about what you know and what science is and everything. Let science speak. It’s kind of a liberating feeling.”

Fauci’s gift for communication made him a media star and a household name. But he also continued to lead one of the main institutes of the National Institutes of Health.

“At heart, he was a laboratory assistant, a research assistant,” said Dr. Georges Benjamin, longtime head of the American Public Health Association. “This guy loved this kind of work. And while he handled administration and bureaucracy well, that wasn’t necessarily what he got up for every morning.”

Indeed, under Fauci’s leadership, scientists at his institute have been actively working to develop a vaccine for COVID-19. And in less than a year, they created it in collaboration with the pharmaceutical company Moderna. It was even more effective than Fauci dared to hope, reaching over 90% efficiency.

“He was dizzy with laughter,” recalls Benjamin. “I remember watching it on TV with the joy of a new parent who has something very valuable and realizing how valuable this vaccine will be.”

Carmel Roth of NPR contributed to this report.