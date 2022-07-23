New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Biden’s chief medical adviser, said in a “special report” Friday that there is a “need” for COVID-19 vaccines that “protect against infection.”

President Biden tests positive for Covid-19

DR. FAUCI: [COVID-19 vaccines continue] Should work well in preventing severe disease, hospitalization, intensive care and death. And cause we know, Brett, [is that] The data is overwhelming. When you look at the difference between vaccinated people – especially adults – and unvaccinated people, hospitalizations, morbidity and mortality are many times higher in the unvaccinated. This is not necessary when you are dealing with acquired infections due to the way the virus evolved. So what we need is, I think what you’re suggesting – we need better vaccines. It is good because of its breadth and durability, as we know it Immunity weakens For several months. And that’s the reason we have boosters. But, we need vaccines to protect against infection.

Watch the full interview below: