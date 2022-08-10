New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Dr. Anthony Fauci complained during a discussion Tuesday evening that many Americans feel forced masking policies infringe on their liberties.

During the debate, Fauci, President Biden’s chief medical adviser and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, expressed concern about Americans’ aversion to both forced masking and receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. He called people’s concerns with such policies “inexplicable.”

“When you tell people to wear a mask in an indoor congregation setting when you’re in a zone of high dynamic infection — that’s seen as an invasion of your freedom by many, not all,” Fauci said at an event on the campus of the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in Seattle.

“We’ve never had it before,” he added. “It’s almost inexplicable.”

Prior to his comments on Mask’s orders, Fauci also lamented that while more Americans have been vaccinated against COVID-19, many have not received a booster shot.

“You have people who don’t want to get vaccinated for various reasons because we’re telling them to get vaccinated from pure anti-vax,” Fauci said. “We are in a very difficult situation.”

“67% of our population is vaccinated. Half of them are vaccinated,” Fauci continued. “That means one-third of the people in the country are vaccinated and raised properly. How can that be when you have a disease that has killed a million Americans and you hesitate to use a vaccine and a life-saving intervention. A booster?”

“Seems – what world are we living in?”

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, new Covid-19 cases across the country have risen between 300-400 cases per million people in the past few months to a peak of 2,396 cases in January. COVID-19 deaths are below 1.70 deaths per million since April.

About 80% of Americans over the age of five received one dose of the vaccine, 67% were fully vaccinated, 32% received a booster, and 10% chose a second booster.

Fauci, meanwhile, recently suggested the pandemic isn’t going away anytime soon.

“I think we’re going to live with this,” Fauci told Politico in July.