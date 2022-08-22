New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Republican lawmakers say President Biden’s chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, leaving his government post won’t stop them from holding him “accountable.”

Fauci’s December departure from the Biden administration was announced Monday, with the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) saying he was “not retiring” but was looking to “continue the next chapter” of his career.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., who has clashed with Fauci several times in the Senate, said Fauci’s resignation “will not prevent a full-scale investigation into the origins of the pandemic.”

“He will be asked to testify under oath regarding any discussions he participated in regarding the lab leak,” Paul said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

“Retirement will not shield Dr. Fauci from Congressional oversight,” James Comer, R-Ky., the ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, wrote on Twitter.

“The American people deserve transparency and accountability for how government officials spend their taxpayer dollars. [House Oversight Republicans] Delivers,” added Comer.

Jim Banks, chairman of the Republican Study Committee, tweeted, “Republicans must commit to holding Fauci accountable even after he leaves office.

Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., tweeted that Fauci leaving office in December won’t stop Republicans from “holding him accountable.”

“So Dr. Fauci is stepping down in December,” Issa wrote. “That won’t stop a Republican Congress from telling the truth about his disastrous tenure and holding him accountable for the mistakes he made and the lies he told.”

Arizona Republican Rep. Andy Biggs slammed Fauci as a “coward” and accused Biden’s chief medical adviser of “conveniently resigning his post in December before House Republicans had a chance to hold him accountable for the destruction of our country over the last three years.”

Fauci is stepping down from his NIAID post after 38 years at the show.

“I am announcing today that I am stepping down as Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and Chief of the NIAID Laboratory of Immunoregulation, as well as Chief Medical Advisor to President Joe Biden. ,” Fauci said Monday. “I will be leaving these positions in December of this year to pursue the next chapter of my career.”

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to lead the extraordinary institution that is NIAID over so many years and through so many scientific and public health challenges,” he continued. “I am very proud of our many accomplishments.”

Fauci’s announcement comes as Republicans hope to take back the House this November.

Fox News' power rankings show projected Republican gains have narrowed since the last pulse read in July.

The rankings still predict Republicans will take the House, but the majority will be between two and 30 seats, depending on the results of America’s toss-up districts. If the GOP wins half of the nation’s toss-up races, Republicans will sit with a 16-seat majority in the lower chamber.

However, the GOP probably has fewer seats than it did in July. In the final rankings, Republicans are projected to take a 22-seat majority (again, assuming they win half the toss-up races). With a new projected majority of 16 seats, the GOP’s net gain has narrowed to six of the past six weeks.

